Jackson Motorplex Hosting Sprint Car Showdown Friday During Big Country 107.7 Night

JACKSON, Minn. (June 17, 2019) – A trio of sprint car classes will invade Jackson Motorplex this Friday during Big Country 107.7 Night.

The DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will all compete at the 4/10-mile oval for the third time this season.

Jack Dover and Brooke Tatnell have split the two previous DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series races. This Friday’s show will pay $3,000 to win and $400 to start.

Brant O’Banion leads the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids championship standings thanks to his victory during the most recent race. Brandon Allen is also a feature winner this year.

Brandon Halverson sits atop the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship standings. He and Jake Kouba have each earned a trip to Victory Lane this season.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps start the racing action at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children 12-years-old and younger.

The Bank Midwest Candy Drop will take place prior to Opening Ceremonies for all children ages 12-years-old and younger. Also, children are encouraged to sign up for the Jr. Fans of the Night next to the souvenir stand. Those selected will receive free merchandise and get to present the trophies to all feature winners.

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .