Chili Bowl to Remain in Tulsa Through 2034

TULSA, Ok. (June 19, 2019) — Officials from the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Expo Square, and Emmett Hahn announced on Wednesday a long-term deal to keep the Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Expo Center through 2034. The agreement is the longest leave ever approved by fair board.

The fair board also approved new grandstands on the north and south side of the racetrack. To mark the occasion the announcement was attended by Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and other Oklahoma dignitaries.

The 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals will take place on January 13-18, 2020.