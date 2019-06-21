Bacon Resumes USAC Sprint Car Title Chase after Pair of Eastern Triumphs

Lonnie Wheatley, WINCHESTER, Ind. (June 21, 2019) – Brady Bacon continues to pick up momentum as the 2019 season proceeds.

He will look to continue that as the USAC National Sprint Car season continues at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Saturday night. Bacon will also take in Friday night’s Jerry Gappens, Sr., Memorial Non-Wing Sprint Car race at Gas City I-69 Speedway.

The weekend comes after Bacon opened last week’s Eastern Storm with a third consecutive win at Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania’s Grandview Speedway and then a first career USAC Silver Crown win at Williams Grove Speedway three nights later.

“We always enjoy getting to the Pennsylvania tracks, and it’s even better when we can get a couple of wins,” Bacon commented.

While Mother Nature claimed two of five Eastern Storm rounds for the Sprint Cars, Bacon struck the first blow last Tuesday at Grandview Speedway by notching his second USAC National Sprint Car win of th season aboard the Hoffman Racing / Mean Green No. 69 Sprint Car.

“We started up front, which always helps. Then it got slick and we were able to pull away,” Bacon summed up. “It was my third win in a row there, but it was the first time that we had the best car.”

“The Macho Man” rounded out the Sprint Car portion of Eastern Storm with seventh place finishes at both New Jersey’s Bridgeport Speedway on Wednesday night and then central Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night, earning Hard Charger honors from 17th in the Port Royal event.

“We made some mistakes that cost in qualifying at Bridgeport,” Bacon recalled. “Then we used a different motor at Port Royal and didn’t quite have it tuned right for qualifying. We got it going pretty well in the feature, but the track was fast and pretty hard to pass on once everyone got going.”

A highlight of the week was Bacon’s first career USAC Silver Crown victory aboard the Klatt Enterprises No. 6 entry on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway where he scored the last-lap win

“We’ve been close several times before and something would always happen, so it was good to finally get one of those,” Bacon commented. “We squeezed around a couple of guys and got back down to the bottom to get to second and then (Chris) Windom blew a tire on the last lap. You never really know what might happen in those 100-lap races.”

The two-time USAC Sprint Car champion tries to add to the series win total Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway.

Up Next: Non-Wing Sprint Cars at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday and USAC National Sprint Cars at Putnamville's Lincoln Park Speedway on Saturday.

