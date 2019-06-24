$10,000 PRIZE AT THUNDER ON THE HILL TUESDAY NIGHT, JULY 2 AT GRANDVIEW

By Bob Miller

BBECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 23, 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . There is a big prize on the line Tuesday night, July 2 at the Grandview Speedway when the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speed Week Series invades “the hill”. It’s all part of the 30th Anniversary season for the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series and $10,000 will go to the winner of the 35 lap 410 sprint car feature event. Making this event even bigger, the 358 NASCAR Modifieds will be on the program with $3,000 going to the winner of the 30 lap modified feature. In the 2018 running of this event, NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the sprint feature as Jeff Strunk won the modified feature after starting last in the field of twenty-four cars.

The 410 sprints always attract the cream of the crop. Alan Krimes will be in the field looking for his first Thunder victory. A few years back, Krimes was in the perfect spot to score the win but a flat tire denied him of a visit to victory lane. Lucas Wolfe is an early entry as well. Wolfe was the 2007 Thunder on the Hill Champion but has not won a Thunder on the Hill feature as yet. Lucas wants to change that Tuesday night, July 2. The Rahmer Brothers, Freddie and Brandon are pre-entered and ready for Grandview. Their father Fred is a nine time Thunder on the Hill feature winner, Freddie won the All Star event in 2017 and Brandon hopes to add his name to the Thunder on the Hill winners list.

And along came T.J. Stutts. A few years back, Stutts set fast for the night and was a contender for the win when mechanical problems sidelined him from action. Stutts knows the fast way around Grandview and is always considered a contender to collect the $10,000 pay day.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will also showcase the 358 NASCAR Modifieds on Tuesday night, July 2. Ryan Watt was the winner of the last two Modified Thunder events and he’ll be looking for three in a row. Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk and Ryan Godown are expected to chase the $3,000 to win 30 lap modified feature.

On Tuesday night, July 2 gates will open at 5 PM with warm-ups at 6:45 PM. The 410 sprint cars will open the show with time trials followed by the 358 modified and 410 sprint qualifying. This will all lead up to the $10,000 to win 35 lap Speed Week Sprint car feature event and the 30 lap Modified feature.

Advance tickets may be ordered for the Tuesday, July 2 PA 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and 358 NASCAR Modifies by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak slowly and clearly when leaving a message and be sure to provide your name and number of tickets you will need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL Window on race night, Tuesday, July 2 after 3:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may entitle you to enter the grandstands at 4:30. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 $10 and children five and under will be admitted for free. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5 PM at the Grandview Speedway

The Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series will offer nine nights of racing and a point fund in excess of $16,000 if all nine races are completed. The Champion will earn $5,000 and sixth in points will earn $600. In addition, the next four highest in points outside of the top ten will each earn $250 if they make every show.

Come out early on Tuesday night, July 2 and sign up for the pre-race Pit Tours or be part of the Inside/Out Promotion so you may enjoy watching warm-ups from the infield. Be sure to take a look at the Thunder on the Hill 30th Anniversary T-shirt available at the front gate and be sure to pick-up a program book to guide you through the show.

2019 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

Tuesday, July 2 PA Sprint Speed Week 410 Sprints $10,000 to win & 358 Modifieds

Tuesday, July 30 USAC Midgets “The Ken Brenn Midget Masters” 30 laps & 358 Modifieds

Thursday, August 22 All Star Sprints Smoke on the Hill Thunder Cup & 358 Modifieds

Saturday, October 19 House of Thunder Halloween Party, 22nd Annual Traffic Jam 40 laps Modifieds, Sportsman and MASS Sprints