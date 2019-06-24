JEGS High Performance joins Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – The 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics welcomes new marketing partner JEGS High Performance based in Delaware, Ohio. JEGS High Performance will sponsor the “Last Chance Showdown.”

The 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will hit the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16 featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2018 Brad Doty Classic had 50 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize with 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz inheriting the lead at the mid-point of the race when Brent Marks suffered a flat tire and driving to his fourth BDC win.

The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic returned to Attica Raceway Park in 2016 following a 10 year run at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio. The event originated at ARP in 1989.

The JEGS High Performance Last Chance Showdown is exactly what the name implies – the last chance for the night’s competitors to race their way into the $10,000-to-win A-main.

“We want to welcome JEGS into our family of marketing partners. It’s great to see such an iconic speed shop getting more involved in oval track racing. JEGS sells a lot of Weld Racing wheels and we are working together to let the oval track racer’s know that JEGS is the place to go when they need wheels,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.

“JEGS will celebrate our 60th anniversary next year and we are excited to be involved in this special event. Bringing awareness of the JEGS brand and our partners like Weld Racing to the racers and the fans will be a lot of fun at Attica. JEGS has plenty of items that racers and fans alike use, whether it’s on or off the track. We look forward to having the iconic yellow and black colors of JEGS.com involved.” said JEGS Director of Media & Motorsports Scott “Woody” Woodruff

“Weld is always proud to partner with our dealers to promote our products and we are thrilled to partner with JEGS for the Brad Doty Classic,” added Vic Wood, Vice President of Sales at Weld Racing.

This year will mark the 15th consecutive season the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 28 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About JEGS High Performance – www.jegs.com

Why do millions depend on JEGS for their high performance car parts? It is simple – from the iconic mail order catalog to a fully-stocked digital commerce experience, JEGS has built a preferred destination for every gear-head, professional racer, weekend warrior and restoration nut who wants to take their vehicle to the next level.

JEGS doesn’t just sell parts – JEGS relies on them when driving our own cars around racetracks, dirt trails, and interstates across the country. Parts may be JEGS’ business — but grease, fuel, exhaust, power, and speed are what we live for.

A hot rod enthusiast frustrated by the unavailability of quality car parts in his Midwest hometown, Jeg Coughlin decided to create a solution. In 1960, he launched JEGS Automotive out of 4,000 square foot shop in Columbus, Ohio.

The first store was half garage, half parts store. Jeg worked on hot rod engines for friends part-time, filling the remaining time hunting down the best performance parts in the country to sell at his shop. With a little ingenuity and a lot of hard work, Jeg soon became the guy everyone wanted to see for performance car parts.

In the early 1990’s, Jeg transitioned the business to his four sons John, Troy, Mike and Jeg Jr. Under the sons’ leadership, the business evolved from a renowned local shop and parts store to an industry-leading mail order giant.

The 4,000 square foot shop was replaced with a 10,000 square foot warehouse, a chassis a shop, a call center, and a retail store. Father and sons embarked upon a shared passion for racing, building a legacy name in performance sport that evokes fear in the hearts of the competition.

In the early 2000s, JEGS took the next leap forward for the business. The 10,000 square foot warehouse was kept as a retail store, and a new 225,000 square foot warehouse and corporate headquarters were built in Delaware, Ohio.

Today, more than 350 people are employed by JEGS and the business draws in hundreds of thousands of customers each year.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)