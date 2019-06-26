NEFCO Top 360 Award for 2019 SOD races

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (June 25, 2019) – NEFCO, North East Fabrication Company, Jonesville, Michigan, has partnered with Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Performance / Motul to give drivers with 360 engines a chance to win an extra bonus at all SOD races throughout the rest of 2019.

The NEFCO Top 360 Award will pay the top finishing 360 $100 and a unique 10” diameter laser-cut medal for the winner. When SOD returns to Butler on Saturday, July 6th for the $2,500-to-win Independence 25, the NEFCO Top 360 Award will be a whopping $500!

Butler NEFCO

SOD’s “Beyond Limits” format strives to let drivers showcase their skills instead of their horsepower. Ryan Ruhl won the first SOD race under the format with his 360 on the big Hartford Motor Speedway. Ruhl and Zane DeVault have shown what a talented driver can do with a 360. Canada’s Dylan Westbrook drove to an impressive 2nd place finish in the COMP Cams End-of-the-Year Shootout at Berlin Raceway last year in his 360.

NEFCO is primarily a custom metal fabrication company and sells metals such as steel, aluminum, and alloys. It also sells welding equipment, supplies, and gases. NEFCO’s state-of-the-art services include shearing, cutting, bending, welding, machining, and design. Get a glimpse of NEFCO’s impressive capabilities at https://is.gd/NEFCO360_SOD

