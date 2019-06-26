Sprint Car Challenge Tour geared up for a Saturday and Sunday double-header in Placerville and Petaluma

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 25, 2019…

This Saturday’s “Marcel Cassulo Classic” at Placerville Speedway will mark the first of three co-sanctioned events this season with the King of the West-NARC 410 Series. The can’t miss night of close quarter action is sure to be one of the biggest single-night races that the red clay bullring showcases this year, with the best of the best in California Winged 410 and 360 Sprint Car racing on hand.

Jeff Pippin continues to sell lap money for the feature events at $100 a lap. The top-three drivers each lap will take home a share of the money. The King of the West-NARC main event will be 30-laps, with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-main going 35-laps. If you are interested in purchasing a lap please contact 408-665-2768 or bgjeffro@yahoo.com

One night later the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will be in action at the Petaluma Speedway for the final time in 2019. The sticky adobe provided thrilling action as always in April and much of the same is expected during the special Sunday showcase this weekend. The June 29th and 30th double-header will be point races seven and eight respectively for the third year Winged 360 series this season.

Going into the Placerville/Petaluma two-step we have a new driver atop the standings, with that being none other than Paradise, California’s Kyle Hirst. The two-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion has earned back-to-back podium finishes aboard the Tiner Hirst Enterprise No. 94 machine and holds a 27-point lead over Tim Kaeding. Hirst picked up a victory at the Sunday special in Petaluma last season and hopes to add another this weekend to help widen his point lead.

With two nights of racing on deck Kaeding will certainly be gunning to close the gap between himself and Hirst. The man simply known as “TK” is always stout at Placerville Speedway and piloted the Josh Bates Motorsports No. 42x to a pair of runner up finishes in Petaluma last season, to go along with a top-five in April. Hollister’s Tony Gualda and Roseville drivers Sean Becker and Willie Croft round out the top-five and will all be favorites to end up in victory lane this Saturday and Sunday.

Completing the top-10 in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards standings are Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Tracy’s Kyle Offill, Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto and Aromas, California’s Justin Sanders. Solid fields of Winged 360 Sprint Cars are expected both nights.

Online tickets for the Marcel Cassulo Classic at Placerville Speedway this Saturday June 29th are available by visiting https://www.universe.com/events/2019-summertime-sprint-salute-at-placerville-speedway-tickets-placerville-JG301Z

Adult tickets (ages 18-61) cost $40; seniors 62 and over, juniors 12-17 and military cost $35 and kids 6-11 will be $10. Children five and under are free. Seating is general admission except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders.

The pit gate at Placerville Speedway will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour is offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. Live music will be performed from 4-6 in the grandstand midway.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Adult tickets for this Sunday June 30th “Service Master Restore” Night at Petaluma Speedway will cost $20, with juniors 6-11 and seniors 65+ $16, kids five and under will be free. The pit gate for competitors opens at noon, while the front gate for spectators opens at 4pm. The drivers meeting will be held at 3:45pm, with track packing at 4pm. Teams are encouraged to arrive early and as always, must have a tarp underneath their car in the pits.

The Petaluma Speedway is in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Pit Stop USA, Auto Meter, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust, Bullard Construction, Bullet Impressions Inc., Chris Kenner Racing Specialties, CLT Logging, CRV Carbon Solutions, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, High Sierra Industries, Keizer Wheels, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Moto Wear, Metal Works, PT Shocks, Quick Time Mortgage and Solar, SprintCarUnlimited.com, Ti 22 Performance and Walker Performance Filtration.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.