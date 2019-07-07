Kofoid Pads AFCS and Fremont Speedway 410 Point Lead Following Victory

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has adapted to racing in the Midwest very well. He proved it again Saturday at Fremont Speedway, winning his second 410 sprint feature at The Track That Action Built in dominating fashion on Crown Battery Night.

Early afternoon rain made the racing surface much different than the previous weeks but it was no problem for Kofoid who pads his lead not only in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint standings at Fremont, but also the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Kofoid, 17-years-old from Penngrove, California, took the lead from Chris Andrews on Lap five and survived three cautions and a red, winning by nearly four seconds.

“On the slick track we need to work on it but we’re getting better. As long as we are racing I don’t really care what the track is. As long as it’s racing and we can pass someone. I’m a little winded after this one…not as much as the first one but to get my second one with the AFCS is cool. One of my bucket item lists was an All Star win and was able to do that so my next one is an outlaw race and hopefully at the Brad Doty Classic. We’ve been rolling good at Attica, we just can’t get lady luck on our side. I can’t thank Ed Neumeister Racing, Gill Construction, CK Plumbing, Ray Brooks and the Linders and everyone for giving me a great opportunity,” said Kofoid in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

Thanks to race night sponsor Crown Battery of Fremont, a $100 was added to every feature position in the 410 A-main and extra money was also added for the 305 sprints and dirt truck features. The Alex Burkett Australian Pursuit also carried a $1,000 victory check and Waterville, Ohio’s Travis Philo took that loot.There were other added financial incentives throughout the night as well thanks to Crown Battery.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller continued his hot streak in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. Miller scored his third straight feature win having taken the victory a week ago at Fremont and this past Friday at Attica Raceway Park as well as Saturday at Fremont. Miller took the lead from Kyle Peters with just four laps to go and drove to his 22nd career win at Fremont.

The sweep of the KS Sales & Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales also puts Miller, the 2018 FAST 305 champion, back into contention for that $2,500 pay day at season’s end.

“We were a little tight in the feature and could have been freed up a little more. I didn’t know if I was going to get to him (Peters) and then I saw him slow down in lapped traffic and took advantage,” said Miller beside his Sonic Hauling/Pen Monster.com/Brad’s Barbecue/Napa of Attica/Avon by Angie/Griff’s Engines/Color Street by Jaime Hennig/Reedtown Tavern/Fostoria Mod Shop/York Carpet Outlet/Crown Battery/Branham Builders/Imprint Logo/Phil Rister Racing backed #26.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature was marred with several cautions but during green flag racing the action was terrific with seven trucks battling for the lead throughout the 20 laps. Wayne, Ohio’s John Brooks, a two time limited late model Fremont champion, took the lead on lap 11 and survived three cautions and challenges from Kent Brewer the last four laps to score his 9th career victory at Fremont.

“That was pretty rough in the beginning. We were trading paint. I don’t think we could have made it much longer…we have a hole in the radiator. That was fun…a blast though. I want to thank Jeff Bacock. We threw this thing together with a bunch of spare parts basically but we’re having a blast. I have to thank Chris and my wife and my baby is here…first race she’s been too and I have to thank Crown Battery for the extra money they put up,” said Brooks beside his Best Performance Motorsports/Craig Miller Trucking/KS Sales & Service/Turner Electric/Speedway Bar & Grill/Dave Story Equipment & Repair/Keyser Manufacturing/Bulk Material Lift backed machine.

Kelsey Ivy and Chris Andrews brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint feature with Andrews gaining the lead over fourth starter Kofoid, Ivy, Hunter Schuerenberg, DJ Foos, Nate Dussel and Tyler Gunn. RJ Jacobs spun and Ryan Broughton stopped with a flat tire after a lap was completed and Ivy had a mechanical issue ending her run. On the restart Andrews continued to lead Kofoid, Schuerenberg, Dussel and Foos

Just after the fourth lap was completed Kofoid diamond off the turn two corner and drove under Andrews for the lead just before the caution flew for a Josh Turner spin. When the green reappeared Kofoid continued to lead Andrews, Schuerenberg, Dussel and Foos when Cale Stinson stopped on the high side of turn three. A lap later and Jacobs once again brought out the caution..

Kofoid set a blistering pace when the green came back out, encountering lapped traffic just five laps following the caution with his lead 3.5 seconds over Andrews. Schuerenberg was able to grab second on lap 18 but Andrews refused to give up. Schuerenberg took a tumble in turn three on lap 19 but was uninjured. It wiped out a nearly five second lead for Kofoid. With 11 laps to go the running order on the restart was Kofoid, Andrews, Dussel, Gunn, 18th starter Cap Henry, Foos and Travis Philo

On the restart Dussel drove into second but Kofoid had pulled away to a three second lead just three laps following the green flag. After taking the white flag, Dussel clipped an infield tire and bent a steering component and dropped to sixth at the checkers. Kofoid scored the win over Andrews, Gunn, Henry, and Foos.

Peters and Jimmy McGrath paced the field for the 25-lap 305 A-main with Peters jumping into the lead over McGrath, Kyle Capodice, Miller, Paul Weaver and Luke Griffith. Weaver spun on lap two with Griffith going to the work area to change a tire. On the restart Miller drove into third while Peters continued to lead McGrath. Justin Adams brought out the caution on lap six with Peters leading McGrath, Miller, Capodice, Dustin Rall, Brandon Moore, Alvin Roepke, Larry Kingseed and 16th starter John Ivy.

With 10 laps in Peters’ lead was 2.3 seconds as Miller took second from McGrath while Ivy had moved into fourth. Zeth Sabo spun on lap 11 with the running order Peters, Miller, McGrath, Ivy, Capodice, Roepke, Rall and Moore. When the green flew so did Peters as Miller worked to keep pace while Ivy took third. With 10 laps to go the car on the move was 19th starter Steve Rando who had moved into seventh.

As the laps clicked off it appeared Peters car was having some sort of issue as his lead evaporated. Peters and Miller split a lapped car with four laps to go with Miller taking the lead. Roepke and McGrath were fighting for fourth when they tangled with a lapped car with four laps to go. With a clear track Miller pulled away the final four laps for the win over Peters, ivy, Capodice and Rando.

The dirt truck A-main featured seven cautions including one for leader Jimmy McGrath Jr. on lap three and another for leader Jeff Ward on lap nine. At one point in the feature there were seven trucks running nose to tail and side by side for the lead. Brooks, who started 11th, took the lead from Kyle Lagrou on lap 11 and survived three restarts the final nine circuits to hold off Kent Brewer for the win. Shawn Valenti, Jim Holcomb and Brad Stuckey rounded out the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 13 for an all-sprint-car spectacular on Root’s Poultry/Fort Ball Pizza Palace Throw Back Night. Racing will be the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints ($1,000 to win for the 305s) and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series non-wing sprints. It’s “throw back night” and fans are encouraged to wear their oldest racing t-shirts. Also, when fans buy one Root’s shredded chicken sandwich or a slice of Fort Ball Pizza they will get a second sandwich or slice of pizza free.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, OH

Saturday, July 6, 2019

Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints

Qualifying

1.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 12.815

2.16-DJ Foos, 13.103

3.25M-Chris Andrews, 13.371

4.5-Byron Reed, 13.397

5.2+-Brian Smith, 13.418

6.5T-Travis Philo, 13.444

7.8M-TJ Michael, 13.458

8.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.483

9.23-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.510

10.45-Brian Lay, 13.511

11.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.624

12.14-Chad Wilson, 13.633

13.1-Nate Dussel, 13.723

14.84-Cale Stinson, 13.732

15.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.812

16.5Jr-Jimmy Jr, 13.820

17.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.847

18.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.921

19.9R-Dustin Rall, 13.957

20.33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.017

21.22B-Ryan Broughton, 14.120

22.4T-Josh Turner, 14.144

23.77I-John Ivy, 14.237

24.4-Cap Henry, 14.281

25.29-Rich Farmer, 14.323

26.28-Tad Peck, 14.347

27.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.459

28.96AU-Bruce White, 19.689

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4]

2. 45-Brian Lay[1]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

4. 5-Byron Reed[3]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[7]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[2]

8. 96AU-Bruce White[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[4]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

4. 18J-RJ Jacobs[6]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

6. 84-Cale Stinson[5]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

2. 25M-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 14-Chad Wilson[1]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

5. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6]

6. 4-Cap Henry[7]

7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[5]

Australian Pursuit (7 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[7]

3. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

4. 5-Byron Reed[4]

5. 25M-Chris Andrews[5]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[1]

7. 16-DJ Foos[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4]

2. 25M-Chris Andrews[2]

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5]

4. 4-Cap Henry[18]

5. 16-DJ Foos[3]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[8]

7. 5T-Travis Philo[12]

8. 33W-Caleb Griffith[15]

9. 5-Byron Reed[10]

10. 2+-Brian Smith[14]

11. 22B-Ryan Broughton[16]

12. 8M-TJ Michael[19]

13. 45-Brian Lay[7]

14. 14-Chad Wilson[9]

15. 4T-Josh Turner[20]

16. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

17. 18J-RJ Jacobs[11]

18. 84-Cale Stinson[17]

19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13]

20. 2L-Landon LaLonde[21]

21. 96AU-Bruce White[22]

22. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

Hard Charger

4-Cap Henry +14

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.577

2.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.614

3.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.820

4.09-Justin Adams, 13.917

5.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.932

6.97-Kyle Peters, 13.954

7.9R-Dustin Rall, 13.957

8.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.958

9.11G-Luke Griffith, 13.981

10.47-Matt Lucius, 14.003

11.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.022

12.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.032

13.36-Seth Schneider, 14.039

14.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.045

15.X-Mike Keegan, 14.055

16.7-Shawn Valenti, 14.137

17.8-Bobby Clark, 14.144

18.25-Jason Keckler, 14.146

19.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.185

20.77I-John Ivy, 14.237

21.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.283

22.29-Rich Farmer, 14.323

23.3V-Chris Verda, 14.344

24.28-Tad Peck, 14.347

25.10-Josh Harrison, 14.371

26.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.459

27.19R-Steve Rando, 14.466

28.4*-Tyler Street, 92.999

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 9R-Dustin Rall[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

4. 09-Justin Adams[3]

5. 99-Alvin Roepke[7]

6. 7-Shawn Valenti[6]

7. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

8. 4*-Tyler Street[10]

9. 10-Josh Harrison[9]

10. 29-Rich Farmer[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 12-Kyle Capodice[4]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]

5. 8-Bobby Clark[6]

6. 77I-John Ivy[7]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[3]

8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]

2. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

3. 97-Kyle Peters[3]

4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[1]

5. 25-Jason Keckler[6]

6. X-Mike Keegan[5]

7. 19R-Steve Rando[9]

8. 28-Tad Peck[8]

9. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7]

B-Main (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 77I-John Ivy[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

3. 7-Shawn Valenti[1]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

5. 4*-Tyler Street[7]

6. X-Mike Keegan[3]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

8. 10-Josh Harrison[10]

9. 28-Tad Peck[9]

10. 3X-Brandon Riehl[12]

11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11]

12. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. 97-Kyle Peters[1]

3. 77I-John Ivy[16]

4. 12-Kyle Capodice[3]

5. 19R-Steve Rando[19]

6. 9R-Dustin Rall[5]

7. 4*-Tyler Street[20]

8. 7M-Brandon Moore[11]

9. 7-Shawn Valenti[18]

10. 36-Seth Schneider[17]

11. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]

12. 25-Jason Keckler[15]

13. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]

14. 1H-Zeth Sabo[12]

15. 09-Justin Adams[10]

16. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]

17. 99-Alvin Roepke[13]

18. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[9]

19. 47-Matt Lucius[8]

20. 8-Bobby Clark[14]

Hard Charger

19R-Steve Rando +14

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]

2. 1-John Brooks[6]

3. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1]

4. 13-Dan Hennig[4]

5. 5-Jim McGrath[3]

6. 75-Adam Dible[8]

7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

8. 10-Roger Inks[9]

9. 36M-Cory McCaughey[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1]

2. 17-Steve Endicott[3]

3. 2-Brian Sorg[2]

4. P51-Paul Brown JR[5]

5. 5s-Brad Stuckey[8]

6. 1X-Brad Keckler[7]

7. 14T-Cody Truman[6]

8. 25-Bryce Black[4]

9. 04-Jeff Hites[9]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[2]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[7]

3. 23m-Brad Mitten[1]

4. 9-Curt Inks[5]

5. 67-Ben Clapp[6]

6. 51W-Thomas Anderson[4]

7. 8W-Allen White[8]

8. 115-Ben Good[3]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 33-Jeff Ward[1]

2. 26-Kyle Lagrou[2]

3. 4s-Keith Sorg[6]

4. 32-Kevin Phillips[3]

5. 0-Andy Keegan[5]

6. 83-Noah Wagner[8]

7. 7X-Dana Frey[4]

8. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[7]

B-Main 1 (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 5s-Brad Stuckey[2]

2. 36M-Cory McCaughey[9]

3. 1X-Brad Keckler[4]

4. 5-Jim McGrath[1]

5. 11-Austin Gibson[5]

6. 25-Bryce Black[8]

7. 14T-Cody Truman[6]

8. 10-Roger Inks[7]

9. 04-Jeff Hites[10]

10. 75-Adam Dible[3]

B-Main (10 Laps, top 2 to A)

1. 0-Andy Keegan[2]

2. 67-Ben Clapp[1]

3. 83-Noah Wagner[4]

4. 7X-Dana Frey[6]

5. 8W-Allen White[5]

6. 51W-Thomas Anderson[3]

7. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 1-John Brooks[11]

2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8]

3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[12]

4. 16-Jim Holcomb[9]

5. 5s-Brad Stuckey[17]

6. 32-Kevin Phillips[16]

7. P51-Paul Brown JR[14]

8. 1X-Brad Keckler[21]

9. 4s-Keith Sorg[3]

10. 17x-Dustin Keegan[5]

11. 2-Brian Sorg[4]

12. 13-Dan Hennig[13]

13. 67-Ben Clapp[20]

14. 26-Kyle Lagrou[2]

15. 23m-Brad Mitten[6]

16. 36M-Cory McCaughey[18]

17. 17-Steve Endicott[10]

18. 33-Jeff Ward[7]

19. 0-Andy Keegan[19]

20. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]

21. 9-Curt Inks[15]

Hard Charger

1x-Brad Keckler +13