CRSA To Invade Afton Friday Night

By Tody Lagrange

Afton, NY (7/10/19) – After a six week lay-off the stars and cars of the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to action Friday night. The CRSA will be making their first stop of the 2019 season at the Afton Motorsports Park, just off Interstate 88 in Afton, New York. This will be the fourth round of the season.

In 2018 the CRSA Sprint Car Series were scheduled to visit the bull ring in Afton three times. The first event on May 11th was postponed by rain until June 1st with that date raining out. The series returned on Friday night June 29th with Tyler Jashembowski picking up the win over Dana Wagner, Dalton Herrick, Sydney Prince and Dustin Purdy. The August 3rd event was cancelled.

The 2017 season would see four events scheduled at Afton with two beating Mother Nature. Kyle Smith picked up the win over Josh Pieniazek and Brett Jaycox on May 12th. The June 30th and August 4th events were each lost to Mother Nature. On October 6th Bobby Hackel, IV picked up the win over Pieniazek and Purdy.

Heading into Friday nights event defending and two-time series champion Jeff Trombley holds the points lead over Johnny Kolosek. The difference is 18 points. Sitting in third is the defending CRSA Rookie of the Year Justin Mills (-24) while Alysha Bay (-27) and Darryl Ruggles (-29) round out the top five.

The previous three events of the season have found three different drivers reach victory lane. Trombley opened the season with a win at the Land of Legends Raceway (May 18th) with Ruggles picking up the win on May 27th at the Weedsport Speedway. The June 2nd event at the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park was won by Cory Sparks. Trombley (CRSA/Land of Legends Raceway Five Star Series) and Sparks (Northway 90 Challenge) lead the mini-series point standings.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints). For more information on the Afton Motorsports Park visit them online at www.aftonmotorsportspark.com.

