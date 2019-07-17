Andrews Takes Over Points Lead at Attica Raceway Park

Inside Line Promotions

FREMONT, Ohio (July 17, 2019) – Another solid weekend has put Chris Andrews into contention for the 410ci sprint car championship at Attica Raceway Park and as well as with the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Great qualifying efforts at both Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Fremont Speedway the past two weeks have resulted in top-10 feature finishes for Andrews. He qualified third fastest for the second straight week at both Attica Raceway Park last Friday and at Fremont Speedway on Saturday.

“That puts you toward the front of your heat and if you do well you get in the redraw to start a lot further up in the feature,” he said. “The Mackey’s have had the car so good for qualifying to give us a shot a good finishes. It seems every year something with these tires changes and it takes some changes to the car to get going. We are doing things to this car I haven’t done in 10 years, but it seems to be working.”

Andrews won his heat race to be eligible for the redraw on Friday at Attica Raceway Park. Unfortunately for him, he drew the 10 – out of 10 pills – for the feature lineup.

“We backed up a little at the start, but were able to come forward for a seventh-place finish,” he said.

The next night at Fremont Speedway Andrews was able to finish third in his heat race, which made him inversion eligible for the feature. Starting fifth, Andrews hung around the top five the entire feature and he came home fourth.

“We have been able to put two straight solid nights together at Fremont after struggling there early,” he said. “We still have some work to do on a dry, slick track, but we’re making progress.”

Andrews took over the lead in the 410 championship standings at Attica Raceway Park and he sits fifth in the AFCS standings and seventh in the Fremont Speedway standings, advancing three positions from the previous week.

“If we continue being this consistent I think we can win Attica’s title and get in the top three with the AFCS points,” he said.

Andrews will take the coming weekend off and get back to the championship battles at Attica Raceway Park on July 26 and at Fremont Speedway on July 27.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 12 – Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 7 (10).

July 13 – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 4 (5).

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 1 win, 5 top fives, 8 top 10s, 12 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 26 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and July 27 at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChrisAndrews19c

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.andrews.5059

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Griff’s Engines in Sandusky, Ohio

Griff’s Engines was established in 1967 in Sandusky, Ohio, and builds racing, performance, marine and farm/industrial engines. Drawing from a combined 100 years of experience, Griff’s has been a player in the very tough Northern Ohio racing scene for over 40 years. Griff’s has built engines for everything from offshore power boats, super modifieds, asphalt and dirt late models, asphalt and dirt sprint cars, dirt modifieds, Emods, various drag racing classes and tractor and truck pullers. For more information, visit http://www.GriffsEngines.com.

“It’s been awhile since Gary and his guys have built an engine for a 410 track championship team at Attica and our team wants to give him that and will work hard to accomplish that goal,” Andrews said.

Andrews would also like to thank Kistler Racing Products, Griewahn’s Concrete, Scotty’s Body Shop and Berryman Racing Shocks for their continued support.