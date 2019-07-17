INDIANA SPRINT WEEK BONUS MONEY ADDED

Speedway, Indiana (July 16, 2019)………Extra bonus money has been thrown into the pot for the 32nd annual edition of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week July 18-27 for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

ProSource, out of Grand Saline, Texas, has added “Hard Work” and “Passing Master” awards to the festivities totaling $2,000. The Hard Work award will pay $200 per night to the slowest qualifying driver who transfers into the night’s feature event.

At the conclusion of the week, the points will be tallied up and the overall Passing Master who accumulates the most positions gained from his or her original starting spot during each feature event throughout the course of Indiana Sprint Week will earn $400 courtesy of ProSource. Provisional feature starters each night are excluded from gaining points toward the Passing Master standings.

B & W Auto Mart from Bloomington, Ind. has added a $100 “Hard Charger” bonus to the driver advancing the most positions from his or her starting spot during each night’s feature event throughout the eight-race series.

These bonuses will be added to the season-long sponsors for USAC National competition in 2019, including NOS Energy Drink, the title sponsor of Indiana Sprint Week as well as the USAC Midget National Championship, and AMSOIL, the title sponsor of the USAC Sprint Car National Championship.

Fatheadz Eyewear awards each fast qualifier with $100 throughout the entire 2019 season while Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Auto Meter and Indy Race Parts are on-board throughout the entire season as heat race sponsors.

Wilwood Brakes sponsors the driver who finishes 13th in each National feature event. Saldana Racing Products will boost the spirits of the first non-transfer each night (the driver finishing one position out of the final transfer spot during the night’s semi-feature. In addition, Saldana will reward any National Sprint and National Midget driver who performs a “sweep” of all the racing events for the night. The driver must record the fastest qualifying time during time trials, win his or her heat race, then conclude the night with a feature victory.

KSE Racing Products will run through the pack to honor each event’s hard charger (the driver who advances the most positions from their original starting spot during the night’s main event). Hoosier Tire serves as the official tire of USAC while VP Racing Fuels returns as the official fuel and Racing Electronics is the official communications provider. iRacing is the official motorsport simulation of USAC. Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is the official trailer of USAC. Roger and Barb Tapy / R & B Truckers will supply a Hoosier Right Rear tire to the driver who qualifies 13th quickest during time trials of every USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event.

Watch all eight races from “Indiana Sprint Week” live and on-demand at http://www.FloRacing.com/. Listen live on the USAC app. Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation, plus live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.

ISW gets underway this Thursday, July 18 at Gas City I-69 Speedway where pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25 and kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece. 600cc Non-Wing Micros will be in action.

On Friday, July 19 at Plymouth Speedway, pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps get on track at 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25, reserved adult tickets are $30 and kids 12 and under are free. Reserved tickets can be purchased at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2019-indiana-sprint-week. Non-Wing Micros will be on hand.

On Saturday, July 20 at Kokomo Speedway, pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 4pm, and hot laps start at 7:30pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25, children age 12 and under free. Reserved seating is $30 for the top-three rows in the front and backstretch grandstands. Front rows are 19-21 and back rows are 26-28. Seats in the top-three rows can be reserved in advance by calling 815-468-8690. Pit passes are $30. King of the TQ’s are on the docket as well.

On Sunday, July 21 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps get underway at 7pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25, kids 7-12 are $7, children 6 and under are free. Pit passes are $30. KOI Auto Parts UMP Modifieds are on the agenda as well.

After a couple days off from racing, the second half of ISW kicks off Wednesday, July 24, at the Terre Haute Action Track. Pits open at 3pm, front gates at 4pm and hot laps at 6:30pm. Adult general admission grandstand tickets are $25, adult infield tickets are $15 in the infield, children 11 and under are free when accompanied by a parent. DIRTcar Modifieds will be racing as well on the half-mile.

Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville is next up on Thursday, July 25 where the drivers meeting begins at 6:30pm Eastern and hot laps are scheduled for 6:30pm. Indiana Super Stocks will also be in attendance.

The “Sheldon Kinser Memorial” on Friday, July 26 at Bloomington Speedway will have the pits open at 3pm Eastern, front gates at 5pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:40pm. Adult tickets are $25, students (with valid I.D.) are $10, children 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 apiece. RaceSaver Sprint Cars are also on the event card.

For the finale at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday, July 27, qualifying is slated to begin at 6:30pm and racing at 7:30pm Central. Adult tickets are $25, students 13-18 are $20 and children 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30. Modifieds will also be racing.

2019 NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 18: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Friday, July 19: Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN)

Saturday, July 20: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Sunday, July 21: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Wednesday, July 24: Terre Haute Action Track (Terre Haute, IN)

Thursday, July 25: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Friday, July 26: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Saturday, July 27: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)