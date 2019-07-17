Jibs Action Sports Presents Autograph Night at Ohsweken on July 19

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 16, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway is gearing up for its busiest five day stretch of the season and arguably its most exciting and it all kicks off on Friday, July 19 with Jibs Action Sports Autograph Night. The event is a fan-favourite where anyone in attendance can take the opportunity to meet their favourite drivers for pictures, autographs and treats on track at intermission. It’s also Halloween in July where kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite costumes and participate in a contest at intermission. On the track, all four of Ohsweken’s weekly divisions will be in action, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The action will then continue on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 with the Northern Summer Nationals presented by Burger Barn, Arrow Express, Nitro 54 Variety and Bradshaw Brothers featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu. All three drivers will race against the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars each night with $5,000-USD to win on the line. Also in action over the two days is the Late Model Open, Canadian/UMP Modified Challenge, RoC Sportsman Tour, Action Sprint Tour, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. Race time is 7:30pm. The pit gates open at 5:00pm before the main grandstand opens at 6:00pm. For the full schedule of Ohsweken Speedway events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Following his fourth win of the season last Friday night, Dylan Westbrook regained the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car point lead. The Scotland, Ont. pilot has a six-point advantage over Mississauga’s Mack DeMan who has seven top-five finishes in eight starts. Jim Huppunen currently sits third, nine points off the lead. In fourth, is Burger Barn Racing driver Cory Turner, who is just 25 points off the pace with eight top-10 finishes to his name this year. His younger brother, Ryan Turner, rounds out the top-five. Completing the top-10 are Mitch Brown, Scott Kreutter, Holly Porter, Aaron Turkey and Shane Ross.

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars

The Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars are back in action with a tie atop the point standings as Jesse Costa and Steven Beckett sit knotted at 564 points apiece. While Costa has two wins this season, Beckett has been the division’s most consistent driver, recording seven top-10 finishes in his eight starts – the only driver to do so. Sitting third is Brantford’s Lucas Smith, who is just six points back of the tie for the lead. Mount Brydges, Ont. native Nick Sheridan sits in fourth, trailing by only 22 points and Paul Klager rounds out the top-10 with a 45-point deficit. DJ Christie and Dereck Lemyre sit tied for sixth, each 64 points back of the point lead. Rounding out the top-10 are Liam Martin, Brad Herron and Jordan Hill.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

With his third win of the season, Trevor DeBoer took a bite-sized chunk out of Dave Bailey’s point lead in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division. Both drivers have the same number of wins this year, but Bailey’s eight straight top-fives to DeBoer’s four create the 42-point difference between the top-two in the standings. In third is Caistor Centre’s Jim Lampman, who is just one point ahead of Vittoria pilot Ryan Beagle. Logan Shwedyk of Jereseyville, Ont. rounds out the top-five. Meanwhile, Ken Sargent, Ryan Dinning, Donny Lampman, Rob Hoskins and Mark Fawcett occupy the remaining spots in the top-10.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

There is a new point leader atop the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division and his name is Tim DeBoer. The York, Ont. wheelman holds a slim two-point advantage over Kyle Wert, who has claimed four wins already this season. Dusty DeBoer sits in third with a 27-point gap still to overcome. Wayde Thorne of Waterford, Ont. and Tristan Da Silva of Waterdown, Ont. currently sit fourth and fifth, respectively, in the standings with just two points separating the pair of combatants. After eight weeks of action, Ryan Hillar, Jonathan Ayrton, Sean Iftody, Kevin Thorne and Mike Sarantakos round out the top-10.

