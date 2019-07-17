Two Weeks Remain for Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship Opportunity!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 17, 2019 – Teams competing in either the 360 or 410 Nationals at Knoxville Raceway have just two weeks remaining in their opportunity to cash in on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship! The cut off for donations/memberships towards your favorite race team/driver end at 6:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, July 31.

“We definitely will want to remind drivers and teams that no donation to help us pay for the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower is too small or too large,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director Bob Baker. “Several drivers and teams have asked us if it’s too late for a chance to enter and win this $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship, and it is not too late! $20,000 will go a long way towards helping some driver or team’s chances of making it to either this year’s 360 Knoxville Nationals or the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals the following week. So teams and drivers have until July 31st to get their donations in to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, and all of the proceeds go towards helping us pay off the construction costs on the new Bryan Clauson Suite Tower next to our museum here in Knoxville.”

A big thanks goes out to Priority Aviation and Richard and Jennifer Marshall for this great idea that will benefit a lucky race team and the construction costs of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower. A big thank you also goes out to the many race fans who are new members, returning members and donors to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

Currently, twenty drivers have taken advantage of the contest. Carson McCarl leads the current standings ahead of Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease, Iowa’s McKenna Haase, Wisconsin’s Bill Balog, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney, Tennessee’s Sammy Swindell, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild, Connecticut’s David Gravel, Ohio’s Sheldon Haudenschild, Wisconsin’s Scott Thiel, Iowa’s Austin McCarl, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller, Minnesota’s Craig Dollansky, South Dakota’s Clint Garner, California’s Mason Daniel, California’s Kyle Larson, Ohio’s Chad Kemenah, Iowa’s Joe Beaver and Oklahoma’s Shane Stewart.

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and request membership packets or make a donation. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The museum can ship membership and donation information out for the drivers and teams to pass out at their races in July. The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. All funds collected will go towards paying off remaining construction costs on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!