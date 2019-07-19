Brad Doty Classic/All Star Circuit of Champions August 30 & 31 at Attica

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 19, 2019) – Despite Mother Nature’s attempt to ruin all possibility for a 2019 edition of the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics, Attica Raceway Park officials and event promoter, Brad Doty, persevered and put into action a new plan that allowed the 31-year event to return to the schedule.

Now a multi-day showstopper in northwest Ohio, the 2019 Brad Doty Classic has transformed into a two-day, Labor Day weekend program, welcoming Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 to headline both days of competition. Set for Friday and Saturday, August 30 & 31, Brad Doty Classic Weekend will award a total winner’s share equalling $15,000; $5,000 during Friday’s preliminary and $10,000 during Saturday’s Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics finale.

“This is an exciting time for the Brad Doty Classic. I’m thrilled we were able to put this plan together and in such a short amount of time. I want to thank everyone involved including the entire All Star staff, all of those from Attica Raceway Park, and of course Ohio Logistics, Racing Optics, and all of the Brad Doty Classic partners for working together and making this event a reality after all,” Brad Doty explained. “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”

In addition, Brad Doty Classic Weekend will kick-off a massive, four-day stretch for Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions. Following their visit to the home of ‘Ohio’s Finest Racing,’ the Series will move east and visit Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Sunday and Monday, September 1 & 2. Like Attica Raceway Park, the two-day visit to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ will award a total winner’s share equalling $15,000; $10,000 during the annual Pete Jacobs Memorial on Sunday, followed by a $5,000-to-win program on Monday.

Attica Raceway Park will open Brad Doty Classic preliminary pit gates at 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, August 30. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m., sharp. Adults: $22 | Seniors: $20 | Children 11-15: $10 | Children 10 & Under: Free | Pit Pass: $35 | No reserved seating available.

Attica Raceway Park will open Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, August 31, with racing to follow at 7 p.m., sharp. Adults: $25 | Seniors: $23 | Children 11-15: $10 | Children 10 & Under: Free | Pit Pass: $35 | No reserved seating available.

Fans should note, reserved tickets purchased for the previously scheduled Brad Doty Classic that was ultimately canceled due to Mother Nature can not be used toward the newly scheduled Brad Doty Classic program on August 30 & 31. Those seeking a refund from the canceled World of Outlaws event need to contact World Racing Group directly.

