Dover Produces MSTS Victory at Rapid Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (July 24, 2019) – Jack Dover captured his fifth feature triumph of the season on Tuesday during a Midwest Sprint Touring Series event at Rapid Speedway.

“We were seventh quickest in hot laps so we had to make the car better,” he said. “We were really good in the heat race. We got to the lead in the first corner and put quite a bit of distance on the field. I knew we were pretty good.”

Dover’s charge from third to win a heat race locked him into the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 1 to garner the pole position for the main event.

“I had to watch the track,” he said. “It was real slick in the heats and then they watered the track so it was a curveball. We tightened the car up a little and ran the bottom about 15 laps. A yellow came out and my crew guy said to look for the rubber because there was rubber going into turn one. I noticed it was black going into the middle of the track. We moved there and then it was right around the bottom in turns three and four. You had to really slow the car down to stay in the moisture. It wasn’t me that won that race. It was a team effort.”

The victory came on the heels of a frustrating night last Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., where Dover placed third in a heat race and 15 th in the Midwest Power Series and MSTS main event.

“The track was really heavy so it made passing tough,” he said. “Come feature-time we really missed the setup. That doesn’t happen very often. I was just too tight.”

Dover will venture to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., on Friday with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and to I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D., on Saturday with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series.

He is tied atop the Nebraska 360 Sprints championship standings with seven races remaining. Dover has a 26-point lead in the MSTS standings with seven races left in the season.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 19 – Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. – Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 15 (14).

July 23 – Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa – Heat race: 1 (3); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

21 races, 5 wins, 13 top fives, 15 top 10s, 18 top 15s, 20 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., with the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Saturday at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D., with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carpet Land

Carpet Land has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years and has two convenient locations in Lincoln, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. Carpet Land’s goal is to provide the largest selection of in-stock flooring at discounted prices for its customers. Along with Nebraska’s largest in-stock carpet inventory, the company also carries large amounts of vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles and planks, area rugs and room size remnants. For more information, visit http://www.CarpetLandonline.com .

“We are really excited to have Carpet Land back as part of our team,” Dover said. “They’ve been a great supporter of racing in Nebraska and I can’t wait to see them to Victory Lane a lot in 2019.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, SSS Motorsports, Certified Transmission, Moss Racing Engines, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Speedway Graphics, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Trail Performance Coatings Inc., Husker Diesel, Volvo Trucks of Omaha, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Speedway Motors, Vortex Wings, Ostransky Farms, Select Auto, Select Auto Body, R&G Services and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES –

Jack Dover Racing is close to being able to compete across the country by returning to the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, where Dover has finished in the top 10 both seasons he has raced full time with the premier 360 sprint car series. He is also ready to compete with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series en route to his dream of racing in NASCAR. For more information on partnership opportunities, e-mail JackDoverRacing@yahoo.com.