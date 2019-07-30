Scelzi Sensational At Santa Maria Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Dominic Scelzi turned in a great performance on Saturday night in Santa Maria, CA that saw him score his fifth win of the season with Roth Motorsports and his third KWS triumph.

“It is always awesome to park this Roth Motorsports car in victory lane,” Dominic Scelzi said. “Dennis and Teresa Roth give us so much, it is great to reward them with wins.”

Going out late in time trials, the Fresno, CA driver would time the iconic Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co. backed entry in fourth fastest amongst the 20 drivers checked into the pit area.

Finishing third in his heat race, and then fifth in the Dash, Scelzi would take the green flag from the third row for the 30-lap KWS feature event. On the racy surface, Scelzi would jump into fourth immediately as he chased after the likes of Bud Kaeding, Nathan Rolfe, and Chase Johnson.

Working the bottom groove, Scelzi would use it to his advantage to get by Kaeding to move into the third position before diamonding the corner in turns one and two to overtake Rolfe for second.

Hounding Chase Johnson for countless laps after moving into second just prior to the halfway point, Scelzi would try everything in his arsenal to get out front but nothing could stick.

Building momentum in the final laps, Scelzi would get a run on Johnson on the 27th lap as he pulled alongside the leader heading towards turn one. Beating Johnson to the corner, Scelzi would take the lead and proceed to motor away to lead the last two laps and pick up his fifth win of the season.

“My guys gave me a great car, and we just had to be really patient,” Scelzi said. “I tried to get by Johnson a few times and couldn’t make anything happen, and finally found something in the middle of three and four and it helped get to the lead in one and two with a couple to go.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 21, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 15, Top 10’s: 16.

ON TAP: Dominic Scelzi and Roth Motorsports will be idle for a couple of weeks before returning to action on August 21st.

