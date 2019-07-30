Surniak Scores TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Win at 311 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

PINE HALL, N.C. (July 28, 2019) – Steve Surniak became the fifth different winner in as many TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour main events this season when he captured the race on Saturday at 311 Motor Speedway.

Surniak, who is the defending champion of the series, bested a field of 18 RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint cars – the second most at any race this year.

Brandon McLain scored a runner-up result with John Karklin rounding out the podium and edging closer to championship points leader Jake Karklin, who finished fourth. Sean Vardell rounded out the top five.

Jacob McLain was the Hard Charger Award winner after maneuvering from 13 th to eighth in the A Main.

Chaz Woodward and Mike Leraas were the heat race winners.

The next Tribodyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour event is Saturday at Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C.

TRIBODYN LUBRICANTS CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR RESULTS AT 311 SPEEDWAY (July 27, 2019) –

A Main : 1. Steve Surniak; 2. Brandon McLain; 3. John Karklin; 4. Jake Karklin; 5. Sean Vardell; 6. Tim Perry; 7. Mike Leraas; 8. Jacob McLain; 9. Mike Sellers; 10. Daniel Oliver; 11. Frank Peters; 12. Ben McCall; 13. Shawn Mott; 14. George Blaney; 15. John Frutchey; 16. Chaz Woodward; 17. Terry Peters; 18. Nathan Emig.

Heat 1 : 1. Chaz Woodward; 2. Sean Vardell; 3. Mike Sellers.

Heat 2 : 1. Mike Leraas; 2. Steve Surniak; 3. John Karklin.

2019 FEATURE WINNERS –

Jake Karklin – 1 (Harris Speedway in Harris, N.C., on May 18); John Karklin – 1 (Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C.); Jake McLain – 1 (Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., on June 21); Steve Surniak – 1 (311 Speedway in Pine Hall, N.C., on July 27); and Nick Tucker – 1 (Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C., on April 27)

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Laurens County Speedway in Laurens, S.C.

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.