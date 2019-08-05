Trenca Sweeps Patriot Sprint Tour Show to Earn First Career Sprint Car Win

Inside Line Promotions

DUNDEE, N.Y. (Aug. 5, 2019) – It’s been a long six and a half years of waiting to drive into the Winner’s Circle for Joe Trenca.

The Mucci Motorsports driver posted a trio of runner-up results during a half dozen podium finishes in his career entering last weekend. It all came together last Friday when Trenca swept the night at Outlaw Speedway to earn his first career winged sprint car victory during a Patriot Sprint Tour show.

“It felt like we got the monkey off our back,” he said. “It was long overdue. That waits over so now we’ll focus on getting more the rest of the season.

“You get close so many times. You start to doubt and wonder. We were in a struggle for about a month this year, but we kept digging. I knew we were getting closer and we had a great car all night Friday. It finally worked out.”

Trenca was strong throughout the night, winning a heat race from the pole position to kick off the action.

“The track was right around the curb,” he said. “I got a good start and went straight to the curb. Whoever got up there first was going to win.”

Trenca made the feature redraw and pulled the No. 2 to line up on the outside of the front row for the A Main.

“I wanted to start on the outside in the heat to get to the top so I was happy with the number we drew for the feature,” he said. “I knew if we got a good start and stayed on the cushion that we had a good enough car. I was worried about traffic and I was right to be worried because it was tough. The track was kind of narrow. I didn’t see anyone’s nose until the last lap. I got in a jumble behind four guys running all over. I saw the second-place guy’s nose. He went to the bottom to throw a side job. I had to go a little over the cushion into turn one to sneak between a guy and the wall. Then I slid myself into turn three.”

Trenca will ride that momentum into a Patriot Sprint Tour doubleheader this Saturday at Mercer Raceway in Mercer, Pa., and Sunday at Eriez Speedway in Erie, Pa. He enters the weekend ranked second in the championship standings.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 3 – Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

21 races, 1 win, 6 top fives, 10 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 20 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Mercer Raceway in Mercer, Pa., and Sunday at Eriez Speedway in Erie, Pa., with the Patriot Sprint Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Weld Wheels

Founded in 1967, Weld Wheels is the undisputed leader in maximum performance wheels. Whether it’s hard core off road, on the track, or on the street, Weld Wheels has unleashed the performance potential of all types of machines for nearly 50 years. For more information, visit http://www.WeldWheels.com.

“It’s great to team up with Weld Wheels, which is a proven leader in premier wheels,” Trenca said. “We really appreciate their support.”

Trenca would like to thank Mucci Motorsports, Mid Country Machinery, National Parts Peddler, Stars and Stripes Tool Inc., FK Rod Ends, Seals-It, Schoenfeld Headers, Fast Axle, Wilwood Brakes, Don Ott Racing Engines, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pulse Racing Innovations, Curtis Berleue Photography, Shute’s Water Systems, Shell Shock Helmets, MyRacePass and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES –

Trenca is seeking additional marketing partners to get more experience by traveling and taking advantage of opportunities in the 410ci sprint car ranks. To learn more about options to team up with Mucci Motorsports, call Joe at 315-481-6080.