Dancer Wins King of the Quarter Mile at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (August 9, 2019) — Limaland Motorsports Park closed out the 2019 season on Friday night with the 2019 Awards Celebration and King of the Quarter Mile event, presented by K&L Ready Mix and Lock Sixteen. Delphos OH native Shawn Dancer won the 25 lap invitational race and the 10 lap King of the Quarter Mile race for the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders.

No 22T Tony Anderson won the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified Invitational race, while No. 65 Todd Sherman won the King of the Quarter Mile Modified race. No. 23 Casey Barr picked up his first career feature win in the Bud Thunderstock Invitational, while No 7C Jordan Conover snagged the King of the Quarter Mile race for the Thunderstocks.

Limaland Motorsports Park would like to thank all of the drivers, crew, staff, sponsors, and most importantly all of the race fans for your continued support in 2019. We look forward to bringing you continued great racing in 2020 and beyond. For news on all the happenings at Limaland, please visit us at www.limaland.com, or check us out on Facebook.

Limaland Motorsports Park – 8/9/2019

King of the Quarter Mile/Award Celebration Night presented by K&L Ready Mix and Lock 16

K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints

Invitational A-Main – (25 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 49-Shawn Dancer[4]; 2. 28-Hud Horton[11]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[10]; 4. 34-Luke Hall[1]; 5. 11-Tim Allison[14]; 6. 5W-Jeff Williams[2]; 7. 18-Todd Heuerman[6]; 8. 23-Devon Dobie[13]; 9. 14-Luke Daugherty[5]; 10. 37-Noah Dunlap[9]; 11. 2X-Mike Grigsby[7]; 12. 66-Chase Dunham[15]; 13. 15-Brandon Ferguson[8]; 14. 35-Ron Blair[3]; 15. 22-Randy Hannagtan[12]

King of the Quarter Mile: 49-Shawn Dancer

Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds

Invitational A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 22T-Tony Anderson[6]; 2. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[9]; 3. 3W-Dylan Woodling[11]; 4. 20K-Bill Keeler[3]; 5. 463-Daniel Sanchez[15]; 6. 18-Ryan Sutter[8]; 7. 9C-Troy Cattarene[2]; 8. 36V-Brandon Vaughan[1]; 9. 71-Scott Fritz[7]; 10. 9PG-Percy Gendreau[12]; 11. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[16]; 12. 71H-Chris Hicks[17]; 13. 34X-Shane O’Connor[10]; 14. 1-Brenden Rassel[5]; 15. 16-Jeff Koz[14]; 16. 55-Drew Smith[13]; 17. 65-Todd Sherman[4]

King of the Quarter Mile: 65- Todd Sherman

Bud Thunderstocks

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 23-Casey Barr[13]; 2. 87-Andy Welch[8]; 3. O1-Leighton Clift[9]; 4. J2-Rob Trent[15]; 5. 2-Bryce Nichols[12]; 6. 89-Keith Shockency[10]; 7. 82-Chris Douglas[7]; 8. 1-Chad Coleman[6]; 9. 57-Jeffery Jessup[2]; 10. 463-Daniel Sanchez[5]; 11. 7W-Dan Wooten[4]; 12. OO-Brandon Pralle[3]; 13. 26-Justin Long[14]; 14. 22T-Tony Anderson[11]; 15. 7C-Jordan Conover[17]; 16. 77-Corey Wooten[1]; 17. 17H-Devon Helmig[16]

King of the Quarter Mile: 7C-Jordan Conover