Heskin Wins the D-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) –Davey Heskin won the D-Main on Saturday night during the 59th annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores at Knoxville Raceway. Heskin started on the front row and drove away from the field for the victory.

Heskin drove to the lead with Rusty Hickman and Craig Dollansky in tow. Shane Golobic and Brooke Tatnell immediately started to race for the fourth and final transfer spot. Tatnell initially made a challenge on lap two but could not make the pass. One lap leader Tatnell gained momentum off turn two and took the position from Golobic.

With four laps in the caution appeared for Harli White slowing in turn four. During the restart A.J. Moeller jumped the cushion in turn two and took a hard flip. Moeller exited the car under his own power.

While Heskin, Hickman, and Dollansky drove away Golobic and Tatnell swapped the fourth and final transfer spot multiple times until Golobic took the spot for good on the white flag lap when Tatnell slipped off the second corner.

Heskin held on for the win over Dollansky, Golobic, and Tatnell transferred to the C-Main.

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Saturday August 10, 2019

D-Main (15 Laps):

1. 56N – Davey Heskin

2. 45 – Rusty Hickman

3. 7 – Craig Dollansky

4. 17W – Shane Golobic

5. 55 – Brooke Tatnell

6. 68 – Chase Johnson

7. 99X – Skylar Gee

8. 3P – Sawyer Phillips

9. W20 – Greg Wilson

10. 18R – Ryan Robert

11. 3C – Cale Conley

12. 44 – Chris Martin

13. 9X – Jake Bubak

14. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.

15. 7S – Jason Sides

16. 21P – Robbie Price

17. 29 – Willie Croft

18. 73AF – Joey Moughan

19. 33M – Mason Daniel

20. 17XL – Caleb Helms

21. 9JR – Derek Hagar

22. 20 – A.J. Moeller

23. 17WX – Harli White

24. 28P – Brian Paulus

(First four finishers transfer to the B-Main)