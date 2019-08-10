Jason Sides Scores the E-Main Victory at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) – Jason Sides used a great start to dominate the E-Main during the 2019 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. Sides drove away from the field with ease over the 10-lap distance, navigating through slower traffic with ease.
Joey Moughan, Mason Daniel and Kevin Thomas Jr. followed Sides in line second through fourth. Harli White drove into fifth spot on lap six around Glen Saville. Saville was unable to maintain a transfer position as Caleb Helms was able to move up after dropping back early in the event to pass Saville for the final transfer spot with two laps to go. Those six drivers moved on to the D-Main.
59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, IA
Saturday August 10, 2019
E-Main (10 Laps):
1. 7JS – Jason Sides
2. 73AF – Joey Moughan
3. 33M – Mason Daniel
4. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.
5. 17WX – Harli White
6. 17XL – Caleb Helms
7. 75 – Glen Saville
8. 84 – Tom Harris
9. 74 – Brodie Tulloch
10. 15M – Bobby Mincer
11. J4 – John Garvin
12. 56 – Joe Simbro
13. 85 – Chase Wanner
14. 2K – Kevin Ingle
15. 83C – Adam Cruea
16. Scotty Thiel
(First six finishers transferred to the D-Main)