Jason Sides Scores the E-Main Victory at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) – Jason Sides used a great start to dominate the E-Main during the 2019 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores. Sides drove away from the field with ease over the 10-lap distance, navigating through slower traffic with ease.

Joey Moughan, Mason Daniel and Kevin Thomas Jr. followed Sides in line second through fourth. Harli White drove into fifth spot on lap six around Glen Saville. Saville was unable to maintain a transfer position as Caleb Helms was able to move up after dropping back early in the event to pass Saville for the final transfer spot with two laps to go. Those six drivers moved on to the D-Main.

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Saturday August 10, 2019

E-Main (10 Laps):

1. 7JS – Jason Sides

2. 73AF – Joey Moughan

3. 33M – Mason Daniel

4. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.

5. 17WX – Harli White

6. 17XL – Caleb Helms

7. 75 – Glen Saville

8. 84 – Tom Harris

9. 74 – Brodie Tulloch

10. 15M – Bobby Mincer

11. J4 – John Garvin

12. 56 – Joe Simbro

13. 85 – Chase Wanner

14. 2K – Kevin Ingle

15. 83C – Adam Cruea

16. Scotty Thiel

(First six finishers transferred to the D-Main)