Tonight’s the Night! Who Will Win It All?

From Kendra Jacobs

The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store finale is upon us! One driver will write his or her name into the history book and become a Knoxville Nationals champion!

Hot Laps start at 7:15pm. Under 1000 tickets remain and can be purchased at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431.

The top 16 drivers in point standings across both qualifying nights will make up the first eight rows in Saturday’s A-Main:

Row 1: Aaron Reutzel David Gravel

Row 2: Joey Saldana Tim Shaffer

Row 3: Parker Price-Miller Brad Sweet

Row 4: Tim Kaeding Paul McMaham

Row 5: Brent Marks Daryn Pittman

Row 6: Trey Starks Matt Juhl

Row 7: Cory Eliason Ian Madsen

Row 8: Sheldon Haudenschild Lance Dewease

The top-four finishers from last night’s FVP “Hard Knox” Night will make up rows 11 and 12:

Row 11: Kerry Madsen Logan Schuchart

Row 12: Shane Stewart Dominic Scelzi