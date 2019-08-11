DEAN JACOBS TOPS SPRINT MAIN FOR 2nd WEEK IN A ROW AT WCS

By Mike Swanger

Clay Riney and Broc Martin brought the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery sprint feature to the green flag and the two would make contact in turn two on the opening lap and both checked up for a split second and that allowed Wooster’s Dean Jacobs to slip past and take control of the feature. Riney and Martin would stay close together and go back and forth for second but that would allow Danny Mumaw to move in and take second on lap 10 after a restart for William Aumend. Jacobs and his B & B Drain Service, Harbach Electronics and McClure Motorsports #9 would pull away on this restart as Riney and Martin continued their close race still going back and forth. The races final caution flag came with four circuits to go and this time, Mumaw would stay up with Jacobs and with two laps to go, Mumaw used a big slider on Jacobs going into turn three but Dean Jacobs would cross back around coming out of turn four and keep the lead. Mumaw would banzai for the lead on both ends of the track on the last lap but could never stop Jacobs from regaining the lead coming out of the turns as Dean Jacobs would park his sprinter in the Summit Racing victory circle for the second week in a row and fourth time this season. Mumaw would end up in the runners up position as Riney took third in front of Martin. After rolling over in his heat race and starting 13th in the feature, Trey Jacobs filled out the top five as he passed Trevor Baker with four laps to go to gain that spot. Martin and Mumaw claimed the heat wins.

Next Saturday night, August 17, the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association will be back and it will be Season Championship for the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models while the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints along with the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks and the JOYRIDE Transport Mini Stocks will be chasing more O’Reilly Auto Parts ‘Race to the Championship’ points.

PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Heat 1 Broc Martin, Dylan Kingan, Jess Stiger, Ray Miller, William Aumend, Shane Mixon, Trey Jacobs, Andrew Palker

Heat 2 Danny Mumaw, Dean Jacobs, Trevor Baker, Clay Riney, Tyler Dunn, Henry Malcuit, Troy Kingan dns

Feature Dean Jacobs, Danny Mumaw, Clay Riney, Broc Martin, Trey Jacobs, Trevor Baker, Jess Stiger, Henry Malcuit, Tyler Dunn, Dylan Kingan, Ray Miller, William Aumend, Shane Mixon, Andrew Palker, Troy Kingan dns