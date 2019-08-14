FAST SERIES RETURNS SATURDAY TO SHARON

by Mike Leone

Hartford, OH August 13, 2019 The “410” Sprint Cars are set to do battle for the fourth straight week at Sharon Speedway this Saturday night (August 17) as part of the Menards “Super Series”, but this time in a FAST Series event on Sawtelle Tree and A&MP Electric Night. Also featured on Saturday night as part of the 90th anniversary season will be the Outlaw Mods in a “Bickerstaff Cup” Series event, the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds in a Tour event for their Manufacturers Night, the RUSH Sprint Cars, and the Summit Racing Equipment Econo Mods. Race time is 7 p.m.

The “410” Sprint Cars have now put on seven tremendous shows this year. Cole Duncan became the second driver with multiple wins this season as he picked up his second $3,000 win last Saturday night. Back on May 11, Duncan withstood the challenges of Tony Stewart for the FAST-sanctioned victory that came over an excellent field of 43 cars. FAST will make its second and final appearance of the season to Sharon on Saturday night. Last year, Cap Henry topped a 39-car field in the first ever FAST-sanctioned event at Sharon.

Other Sharon winners this season include A.J. Flick for his first career Sharon win on May 18, Dave Blaney on June 29 and July 27, Dale Blaney on July 6 for the All Star-sanctioned “Lou Blaney Memorial win, and Chad Kemenah on August 3. There have been at least 27 “410” Sprint Cars at each event in the last two years,

Duncan leads the $10,000 to-win FAST points by just two over Lee Jacobs as Tyler Gunn, Cody Bova, Justin Peck, Jordan Harble, T.J. Michael, Max Stambaugh, Joey Saldana, and Henry complete the top 10. Saturday’s feature will pay $3,000 to-win, $300 to-start. Group qualifying will set the heat race lineups. Mufflers are not required. There are no membership or entry fees. Sharon uses the AMB/MyLaps transponders. For additional information on FAST, check out their website at www.fastondirt.com, their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FASTonDIRT or follow them on Twitter @FASTSeries.

After a rainout on July 20, round three of the four-race “Bickerstaff Cup” mini series for the Outlaw Mods (IMCA-type) that honors and remember the career of former great, Jim Bickerstaff, Sr., was rescheduled for this Saturday night. Bickerstaff is the all-time winningest Super Late Model driver in the history of Sharon with 42 victories. The inaugural event on June 8 saw Brian Ruhlman top a huge field of 40 cars for the $1,200 payday, while Mike Potosky captured the $1,200 “John C. Rebhan Memorial” on June 22. Ironically it was the first career Sharon win for both standout drivers as they became the 53rd and 54th different drivers all-time to win an E-Mod race at Sharon.

After Saturday night’s 25-lap $1,200 to-win main, the Series returns for the finale on August 24 that will pay $3,000 to-win, $300 to-start. The four-race “Bickerstaff Cup” point fund will pay $1,000 to-win and payback five positions thanks to Graham Machine, Blue Wolf Tavern, and Airport Auto. Ruhlman has a 12-point lead on Potosky with Nathon Loney, Joe Gabrielson, and Mike Kinney completing the top five.

The Outlaw Mod Rules are posted at SharonSpeedway.com and can be found by clicking Drivers and then Rules. For more information on the Series, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sharon-Speedways-2019-Outlaw-Modified-Bickerstaff-Cup-Series-581138452385271.

After a successful Touring Series event on August 3 that brought out 28 cars, the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will return for their second of three Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Tour points events this Saturday night. Chas Wolbert opened the season winning the $800 2018 “Apple Festival Nationals” make-up non-point Tour event on May 11. Garrett Krummert then picked up the $600 special on August 3. Once again $600 will be on the line, but in addition it’ll be RUSH’s “Manufactures Night” with approximately $23,000 in product giveaways to eligible RUSH racers. There are at least 43 product packages valued at a minimum $300 that will be given away with several drivers winning multiple packages.

Krummert has a six-point lead on Jim Rasey, who finished third at both Expo Speedway and Sharon in the Tour events. Wolbert, who leads RUSH’s Weekly Series points, is third in Tour points over current Sharon points leader, Kole Holden, with Greg Porter fifth. Behind Holden in Sharon’s HTMA/Precise Racing Products points are Wolbert, who trails by 17, two-time winner Rob Kristyak, Tony Tatgenhorst, and Jacob Jordan.

At the end of the night, the “Wheelman” Non-Winners race presented by Ohio Intra Express and C&R Tire will take place. To date there have been five different winners in seven races. Tatgenhorst became just the second driver to repeat last Saturday night. One-time winner, Cameron Nastasi, has a 12-point lead on Amelia Clay with Tatgenhorst, Jordan, and Jacob Wolfe completing the top five.

The RUSH Sprint Cars have joined up with the Outlaw Mods at both “Bickerstaff Cup” Series events this year, while unfortunately being rained out six other times including three special events. Defending Series Champion, Chad Ruhlman, won the June 8 show as he was able to rip the fence to edge out Brian Woodhall for the victory. Then on June 22, Woodhall captured his first career Series win over a 20-car field, which matched the all-time high for the second year division. Woodhall continues to lead the $5,000 to-win RUSH Weekly Series points over Brad Blackshear, who was the inaugural Econo Mod Champion back in 2010 that won his first RUSH race this year at Bradford. Third through fifth are Brian Hartzell, Zach Morrow a recent winner at Pittsburgh, and Jeremy Weaver, a former RUSH Sportsman Modified Sharon winner.

The Econo Mods produced their fifth different winner in six events this season when defending champion, Jacob Eucker, copped the victory last Saturday night. Other winners this season include Kyle Miller, who won his biggest career race worth $750 on May 11, Ty Rhoades the following week for the regular season opener, Eric Wilson in an Elite Series event. Dustin DeMattia then won back-to-back events on July 27 and August 3 to take over the Summit Racing Equipment points. DeMattia leads Rhoades by 19 points with Eucker, Gary Robinson, and Buzz Seitz completing the top five.

Pits will be open throughout the afternoon on Saturday with pit passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while the main grandstands open at 5. Drivers meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. followed by Sprint engine starts at 6:15 and group qualifying at 6:30. Heat races are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be reserved on race night in the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE! Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up on August 24 will be the fourth and final “Bickerstaff Cup” Series race for the Outlaw Mods paying $3,000 to-win. The Menards “Super Series” event will also include the RUSH Sprint Cars, Stock Cars, and RUSH Sportsman Modifieds for Twin-State Auto Racing Club Night. It’s Allegheny Tool, Graham Machine, and A&MP Electric Night. Race time is 7 p.m.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.