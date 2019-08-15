305 sprint teams help kick off the 167th Sandusky County Fair

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – It’s a tradition that dates back to the earliest days of grassroots racing and it continues today – automobile racing during the fair. The drivers of the 305 c.i. sprint car ranks will help kick off the 167th Sandusky County Fair Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Fremont Speedway!

All 305 c.i. sprint teams are welcome to compete against the “The Track Action Built’s” normal weekly competitors in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. The event will pay $1,000 to the feature winner with added money throughout the field thanks to the Sandusky County Agricultural Society and the Fremont Fence Company.

Admission is $8 to the fair and $7 to the main grandstands. Fans can come early and enjoy the fair rides, exhibits and delicious food before heading to the historic covered grandstands for the night of racing.

For race teams, tow rigs will be housed at the former sugar beet lot off North Front Street and Haynes Street behind the grandstands and cars and equipment will be taken up to the track. Pit passes are $30 and will be sold at the sugar beet lot or at the top of the hill and you must have a pit pass in order to be in the infield area. The sugar beet lot will open at 3 p.m.

Grandstand tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m. with qualifying taking place at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.

Vintage race cars will also put on an exhibition race and the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame will be open for fans to browse through the exhibits and memorabilia.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

