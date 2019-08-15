Tanner Holmes Earns Second Win Of ISCS Speedweek With Late Race Move

By Ben Deatherage

Cottage Grove, Oregon- For the third straight night of the week, the Interstate Sprint Car Series was in action for the 2019 “Week Of Speed.” Cottage Grove Speedway once again was the site for racing action. The race initially scheduled for Willamette Speedway, but the race moved south. Twenty-eight total cars were on hand representing Oregon, Washington, California, and Idaho.

After a wreck on the opening start, Tyler Thompson paced the field for the first lap of the main event. The Harrisburg teenager wasn’t quite able to develop a significant lead over the rest of the competition due to several stoppages from lap two to seven. After the final restart of the evening, Thompson began to fly out in front of the pack.

Coming up to lapped traffic late in the race proved to be a bit tricky. Tyler began to feel a bit of pressure from Tanner Holmes in the final third of the main. Holmes managed to make a close-quarter pass on lap twenty-one. Holmes, of Jacksonville, was under pressure the rest of the way but held on to win the race. It is Holmes’ second win of the week and his fourth of 2019. The victory puts him level with Thompson on the all-time main event win list.

Tyler Thompson was a close second while third went to Lake Stevens, Washington’s Eric Turner with a great run. Emily Williams, from Castro Valley, California, rallied to a fourth-place result over fifth finishing Junction City veteran Shane Forte.

Qualifying was split up into four separate groups. Earning fast time awards were Tanner Holmes, Shane Forte, Cottage Grove’s Kinzer Cox, and Tyler Thompson. Heat race wins went to Eric Turner, Central Point driver Mike Wheeler, Ashleigh Johnson of Ferndale, Washington, and Raquel Ivie, of Eugene. Arlington, Washington traveler Brett McGhie scored the victory in the consolation feature.

Sunset Speedway Park will be the battleground for the fourth race of the 2019 ISCS Week of Speed schedule. It is the smallest track the series visits and is the only time the tour goes to the “Banks Bullring” this year. Shane Forte is the defending speedweek winner at SSP.

Ticket prices are $13.00 for Adults and Seniors/Military/Juniors (13-17) $10.00, Youths (6-12) $5.00, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. A Family Pass (Two Adults and up to four Youths (6-12)) is offered for $35.00 while Premium Seats are available for $25.00 each. Pit Gates open at 2:00 PM, Front Gates 4:00, with racing kicking off at 6:00. For more information, log on to www.sunsetspeedwaypark.com.

Race Results:

ISCS Speedweek Race #3

Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

Group Qualifying: Tanner Holmes (1), Shane Forte (2), Kinzer Cox (3), Tyler Thompson (4)

Heat Race Winners: Eric Turner (1), Mike Wheeler (2), Ashleigh Johnson (3), Raquel Ivie (4)

B-Feature: 1. Brett McGhie; 2. Anthony Pope; 3. Melissa Solesbee; 4. Tyler Driever; 5. Enrique Jamie; 6. Trent Esters; 7. Truman Winnigham; 8. Tyrell Mead; 9. Ian Bandey; 10. Heath Shelton; 11. Morgan Burks; 12. Scott Fox

A-Feature: 1. Tanner Holmes; 2. Tyler Thompson; 3. Eric Turner; 4. Emily Williams; 5. Shane Forte; 6. Raquel Ivie; 7. Tyler Driever; 8. Brody Sim; 9. Melissa Solesbee; 10. Cory Swatzina; 11. Anthony Pope; 12. Brian Boswell; 13. Steven Sturdevant; 14. Kinzer Cox; 15. Bill Rude; 16. Brett McGhie; 17. Mike Wheeler; 18. Cooper Desbiens; 19. Jake Wheeler; 20. Ashleigh Johnson

2019 ISCS Speedweek Schedule:

August 12th-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, OR (Tanner Holmes)

August 13th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR (Jake Wheeler)

August 14th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, OR (Tanner Holmes)

August 15th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, OR

August 16th-Grays Harbor Raceway-Elma, WA

August 17th-Grays Harbor Raceway-Elma, WA