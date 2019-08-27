Matt Stewart and Jake Morgan Both Score Hunt Series Wins During Stockton Double Header

PETERSEN MEDIA

(-Petaluma, CA)- A big two-day race in Stockton, CA would play a huge role in our Championship race as Matt Stewart would pick up his first win of the season on Friday night over Jake Morgan, before championship contender Morgan came back to score the win on Saturday night with Stewart running second.

Lining up on the front row of the feature event on Friday night, Stewart would be in a torrid battle with Boy Moniz as they battled hard for the top spot. With Jake Morgan getting in the picture and making it a three car battle for the lead, Stewart would jump out front on lap 16, as Morgan followed him and took over second.

Out in front, Stewart looked very strong on the hooked up Stockton Dirt Track as he was able to set sail and pick up his first win of the season over Morgan, Trevor Schmid, Cody Spencer, and Jarrett Soares rounding out the Top 5.

With 18 cars checking in on Friday and 15 taking time in qualifications, Trevor Schmid would earn Quick Time Mortgage Fast Qualifier honors.

Cody Spencer won Benic Ent. Heat 1, Scott Chapeta won Brown and Miller Heat 2, and Boy Moniz took King Racing Products Heat No. 3.

Shawn Jones would earn BR Motorsports P. 15 contingency as Cameron Martin was the Santomauro Racing Products Hard Charger.

Scott Chapeta would be the Hard Luck Recipient.

Returning to action on Saturday night, for the series’ penultimate visit to Stockton Dirt Track, Jake Morgan would end his winless drought with the series after claiming the first two events on the schedule back in April and June.

Saturday night would be all about Morgan as he would start the night off by claiming Quick Time Mortgage Fast Qualifier honors before winning Santomauro Heat No. 1.

Morgan would then go onto leave the field in his wake, as he would pick up his third win of the season in convincing fashion as he won by over 4 seconds on this night.

While Saturday was all about Morgan, Matt Stewart capped a great weekend himself by picking up a second place finish just one night removed from his first win of the season.

Terry Schank Jr would score a third place finish aboard Brian Sperry’s entry, as Boy Moniz ran fourth, and Jarrett Soares picked up a fifth place finish for the second consecutive night.

As mentioned above, Morgan was the Quick Time Mortgage Fast Time qualifier as well as the Benic Ent. Heat 1 winner.

Cody Spencer would win Brown and Miller Heat No. 2, as Tony Bernard earned the BR Motorsports award.

Shawn Jones would charge up to a sixth place finish and be the Santomauro Hard Charger as well as the Hard Luck recipient.

2019 Schedule

Nov. 1- Stockton Dirt Track (Open 360’s)

Nov. 9- Marysville Raceway

ON TAP: The Hunt Series will be idle for quite some time before coming back to life in November for the final two events of the season starting November 1st back at Stockton Dirt Track.

WINNERS: Jake Morgan (April 6th, Placerville Speedway), Jake Morgan (June 22nd, Stockton Dirt Track), Shawn Jones (July 6th, Stockton Dirt Track), Shawn Jones (July 20th, Merced Speedway), Shawn Jones (August 10th, Placerville Speedway), Cody Fendley (August 17th, Petaluma Speedway), Matt Stewart (August 23rd Stockton Dirt Track), Jake Morgan (August 25th, Stockton Dirt Track).

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleeson brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 see’s Gleeson come back aboard as the series embarks on an 11 race schedule at six different venues.