Kennedy and Mueller Earn First Wins of Season at Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 31, 2019) – Thomas Kennedy and Mike Mueller were triumphant on Saturday at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted Big Country 107.7 Night for the DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals presented by Kuhlman Lake Service & Welding, Inc. and Tweeter Contracting.

Kennedy was one of three different leaders during the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars 25-lap A Main, which served as the Paul ‘Too Tall’ Jerousek Memorial. Justin Henderson led the first 10 laps before Kennedy took over the top spot in traffic. A restart on Lap 18 allowed Matt Juhl to close to Kennedy’s rear bumper and he took advantage.

A lap later Juhl slid Kennedy for the lead in turns one and two. Kennedy regained the top spot down the backstretch before Juhl drove around Kennedy for the lead through the middle of turns three and four. Both drivers smacked the backstretch wall off turn two on the ensuing lap and Juhl slowed in turns three and four.

Kennedy checked up as Josh Baughman, who won the opening night feature on Friday, dove into the corner and made contact with Juhl. Kennedy was able to avoid contact and he took over the lead as Juhl spun during the incident with six laps remaining.

Kennedy survived the ensuing restart as well as a restart with three laps remaining to win the feature by 1.538 seconds over Baughman.

“I know (Baughman) is really fast,” Kennedy said during a Victory Lane interview following his first win of the season at Jackson Motorplex. “To get the win on the second night means a lot to us as a team.”

Track points leader Lee Grosz rounded out the podium with Jack Dover advancing to a fourth-place finish and Dusty Zomer ended fifth.

Grosz set quick time during qualifying out of the 47 drivers competing in the division. Dover, James Broty, Lee Goos Jr., Zomer and Wayne Johnson were the heat race winners. Monty Ferriera claimed the C Main and Eric Lutz won the B Main.

Mueller advanced from fourth to earn his first National Sprint League Mastell Brothers Touring Series non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc victory of the season at the track. Johnny Parsons III placed second and moved within one point of the lead in the track’s championship standings. Eric Schulz maneuvered from 11th to third with Cam Schafer, who won on Friday, placing fourth. Brad Peterson was fifth.

Alex Schriever set quick time during qualifying before Jeremy Kerzman, Peterson and Schulz each picked up a heat race win.

The event concludes on Sunday during Sea Foam Products Night. The pits open at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m. The main gates open at 4 p.m.

Adult tickets are $25 and student tickets for ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free.

IMCA vintage cars will also be in action.

MIDWEST POWER SERIES/MSTS 360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (2); 2. 17-Josh Baughman (5); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (6); 4. 81-Jack Dover (9); 5. 5Z-Dusty Zomer (3); 6. 44X-Trey Starks (12); 7. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (7); 8. 83X-Justin Henderson (1); 9. 2C-Wayne Johnson (8); 10. 56N-Davey Heskin (22); 11. 44-Chris Martin (11); 12. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips (10); 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett (16); 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska (23); 15. 40-Clint Garner (24); 16. 14-Jody Rosenboom (18); 17. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (19); 18. 5-Eric Lutz (21); 19. 33-James Broty (17); 20. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (14); 21. 23W-Scott Winters (15); 22. 2-Derrik Lusk (20); 23. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 24. 5T-Mark Toews (13).

B Feature (15 Laps): 1. 5-Eric Lutz (1); 2. 56N-Davey Heskin (3); 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 4. 40-Clint Garner (2); 5. 27-Carson McCarl (12); 6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (14); 7. 50-Chase Viebrock (18); 8. 4-Cody Hansen (15); 9. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (8); 10. 0J-Jeremy McCune (13); 11. 2H-Bill Boles (9); 12. 13JM-Jordan Martens (5); 13. 5M-Troy Manteufel (11); 14. B29-Adam Mason (10); 15. (DNF) 03X-Shayle Bade (4); 16. (DNF) 75B-Tommy Barber (7); 17. (DNF) 29-Brandon Stevenson (17); 18. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (16).

C Feature (12 Laps): 1. 45-Monty Ferriera (2); 2. 29-Brandon Stevenson (1); 3. 50-Chase Viebrock (4); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (8); 5. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (5); 6. 37-Sye Anderson (9); 7. 33B-Scott Broty (11); 8. 03-Jamey Ogston (10); 9. 88-Travis Reber (6); 10. 86-Donovan Peterson (3); 11. 11-Mindy McCune (7); (DNS) 91A-Reed Allex.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover (4); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (6); 3. 83X-Justin Henderson (5); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (2); 6. 13JM-Jordan Martens (3); 7. 0J-Jeremy McCune (8); 8. 29-Brandon Stevenson (7); 9. 88-Travis Reber (9); 10. 33B-Scott Broty (10).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 33-James Broty (1); 2. 44X-Trey Starks (3); 3. 17-Josh Baughman (6); 4. 14X-Brooke Tatnell (5); 5. 27-Carson McCarl (7); 6. 2H-Bill Boles (2); 7. 56N-Davey Heskin (4); 8. 50-Chase Viebrock (8); 9. 11-Mindy McCune (9); (DNS) 91A-Reed Allex.

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17X-Lee Goos Jr (2); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 4. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips (4); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 6. 5-Eric Lutz (5); 7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (8); 8. 10-Trevor Serbus (9); 9. 45-Monty Ferriera (7).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 5Z-Dusty Zomer (6); 2. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1); 3. 44-Chris Martin (4); 4. 5T-Mark Toews (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (8); 6. 40-Clint Garner (5); 7. B29-Adam Mason (2); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (7); 9. 37-Sye Anderson (9).

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson (5); 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (6); 3. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 4. 2-Derrik Lusk (7); 5. 5M-Troy Manteufel (1); 6. 03X-Shayle Bade (4); 7. 75B-Tommy Barber (3); 8. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (8); 9. 03-Jamey Ogston (9).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz, 00:14.288 (33); 2. 17-Josh Baughman, 00:14.397 (16); 3. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:14.403 (21); 4. 5Z-Dusty Zomer, 00:14.411 (4); 5. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 00:14.462 (38); 6. 83X-Justin Henderson, 00:14.495 (39); 7. 14X-Brooke Tatnell, 00:14.520 (37); 8. 5-Eric Lutz, 00:14.559 (18); 9. 40-Clint Garner, 00:14.597 (36); 10. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:14.601 (32); 11. 81-Jack Dover, 00:14.608 (31); 12. 56N-Davey Heskin, 00:14.666 (22); 13. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 00:14.668 (5); 14. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.669 (12); 15. 03X-Shayle Bade, 00:14.674 (24); 16. 13JM-Jordan Martens, 00:14.761 (8); 17. 44X-Trey Starks, 00:14.777 (44); 18. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:14.807 (41); 19. 5T-Mark Toews, 00:14.832 (35); 20. 75B-Tommy Barber, 00:14.837 (1); 21. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:14.928 (27); 22. 2H-Bill Boles, 00:14.930 (14); 23. 17X-Lee Goos Jr, 00:14.948 (15); 24. B29-Adam Mason, 00:14.972 (34); 25. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:14.996 (28); 26. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:14.997 (11); 27. 33-James Broty, 00:15.027 (40); 28. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:15.045 (13); 29. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:15.046 (2); 30. 5M-Troy Manteufel, 00:15.094 (30); 31. 29-Brandon Stevenson, 00:15.111 (29); 32. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:15.144 (47); 33. 45-Monty Ferriera, 00:15.145 (9); 34. 86-Donovan Peterson, 00:15.174 (26); 35. 2-Derrik Lusk, 00:15.234 (46); 36. 0J-Jeremy McCune, 00:15.269 (19); 37. 50-Chase Viebrock, 00:15.335 (10); 38. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 00:15.336 (42); 39. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:15.440 (7); 40. 88-Travis Reber, 00:15.470 (17); 41. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson, 00:15.470 (25); 42. 11-Mindy McCune, 00:15.517 (20); 43. 10-Trevor Serbus, 00:15.539 (23); 44. 37-Sye Anderson, 00:15.598 (45); 45. 03-Jamey Ogston, 00:15.721 (3); 46. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:16.466 (43); (DNS) 91A-Reed Allex, 00:16.466.

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 87-Mike Mueller (4); 2. 12-Johnny Parsons III (1); 3. 38X-Eric Schultz (11); 4. 99GG-Cam Schafer (2); 5. 93-Brad Peterson (9); 6. 99-Bryan Roach (8); 7. 0-Alex Schriever (5); 8. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (6); 9. 48-Neal Matuska (13); 10. 55-Joseph Kouba (12); 11. 16-Jimmy Kouba (14); 12. 7-Clinton Bruns (3); 13. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 14. 6-Jake Kouba (10); 15. 22-Luke Dollansky (15); 16. 38-Miles Grein (16); (DNS) 45-David Mackey.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (3); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns (2); 3. 0-Alex Schriever (4); 4. 55-Joseph Kouba (1); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (5); 6. 38-Miles Grein (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson (1); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 3. 99GG-Cam Schafer (3); 4. 87-Mike Mueller (4); 5. 16-Jimmy Kouba (5); (DNS) 45-David Mackey.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 38X-Eric Schultz (1); 2. 6-Jake Kouba (2); 3. 99-Bryan Roach (3); 4. 12-Johnny Parsons III (4); 5. 22-Luke Dollansky (5).

Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:17.263 (11); 2. 87-Mike Mueller, 00:17.486 (14); 3. 12-Johnny Parsons III, 00:17.714 (12); 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman, 00:17.728 (3); 5. 99GG-Cam Schafer, 00:17.757 (9); 6. 99-Bryan Roach, 00:17.835 (16); 7. 7-Clinton Bruns, 00:17.883 (4); 8. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 00:17.889 (15); 9. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:17.952 (8); 10. 55-Joseph Kouba, 00:17.960 (6); 11. 93-Brad Peterson, 00:17.983 (10); 12. 38X-Eric Schultz, 00:17.996 (2); 13. 48-Neal Matuska, 00:18.072 (13); 14. 16-Jimmy Kouba, 00:18.335 (5); 15. 22-Luke Dollansky, 00:18.602 (7); 16. 38-Miles Grein, 00:18.913 (1); 17. 45-David Mackey, 00:19.695 (17).

Sunday for the DeKalb/Asgrow 360 Nationals presented by Kuhlman Lake Service & Welding, Inc. and Tweeter Contracting featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars and National Sprint League Mastell Brothers Touring Series non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc

