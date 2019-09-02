Rain Claims Tilley Classic at Selinsgrove

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (September 1, 2019) – Persistent rain started around 3 p.m. and continued past 6 p.m. Sunday, forcing Selinsgrove Speedway officials to cancel the Ray Tilley Classic for 410 sprint cars for the second time this season.

The United Late Model Series, pro stocks, and roadrunners were also on the four division racing card sponsored by Selinsgrove Ford. The race will not be made up.

Selinsgrove Speedway will present back-to-back National Open races for the 410 sprint cars and super late models in September to close out the 2019 season.

The Jim Nace Memorial/37th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars sponsored by Red Robin will pay $20,000 to win on Saturday, Sept. 14. The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will be on the open wheel doubleheader at 7 p.m. Track gates will open at 4 p.m. The rain date, if needed, is Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

The final race of the season will be the World of Outlaws Late Model Series 21st Annual Jeff’s Auto Body Late Model Open paying $10,000 to win. The limited late models will share the racing card with the super lates at 7 p.m. Track gates will open at 4 p.m.

There will be no racing at the speedway Saturday, Sept. 7.

For a complete speedway event schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.