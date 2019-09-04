Kyle Larson Caps a Thrilling night of Racing at BC39

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 4, 2019 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana – Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Robert Dalby, 4. Chase Briscoe, 5. Daniel Robinson, 6. Tyler Nelson, 7. David Prickett, 8. Randi Pankratz, 9. Ken Drangmeister. 2:08.04

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2. Karsyn Elledge, 3. Holley Hollan, 4. Tyler Courtney, 5. Clinton Boyles, 6. Sam Johnson, 7. Ray Seach, 8. Shannon McQueen. 2:11.03

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Zeb Wise, 2. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 3. Jerry Coons, Jr., 4. Ace McCarthy, 5. Cannon McIntosh, 6. Cody Weisensel, 7. Oliver Akard, 8. Lance Bennett. 2:10.53

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Dillon Welch, 2. Justin Grant, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Kyle O’Gara, 5. Cody Swanson, 6. Brayton Lynch, 7. Justin Dickerson, 8. Chris Jagger, Jr., 9. Trey Osborne. 2:12.21

FIFTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Gio Scelzi, 2. Jason McDougal, 3. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 4. Steve Buckwalter, 5. Brent Beauchamp, 6. Austin O’Dell, 7. Conor Daly, 8. Robert Bell, 9. Blaze Bennett. NT

SIXTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Zach Daum, 2. Tanner Carrick, 3. Billy Wease, 4. Chase Jones, 5. Kyle Jones, 6. Andrew Layser, 7. Kendall Ruble, 8. Colten Cottle, 9. Michael Klein. NT

SEVENTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Jake Neuman, 2. Michael Pickens, 3. Christopher Bell, 4. Tony DiMattia, 5. J.J. Yeley, 6. Chris Baue, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Jonathan Beason. NT

EIGHTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Chad Boat, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Alex Bright, 4. Tyler Thomas, 5. Russ Gamester, 6. Mark Chisholm, 7. Kevin Studley, 8. Maria Cofer, 9. Critter Malone. NT

NINTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Ethan Mitchell, 4. Nick Drake, 5. Aaron Leffel, 6. David Budres, 7. Ryan Hall, 8. Rich Drangmeister, 9. Carson Garrett. NT

TENTH HEAT: (10 Laps) 1. Spencer Bayston, 2. Matt Westfall, 3. Jesse Colwell, 4. Luke Howard, 5. Jeff Wimmenauer, 6. Matt Linder, 7. Tommy Kouns, 8. John Heydenreich, 9. Travis Berryhill. NT

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Emilio Hoover (#9H Hoover)

STOOPS PURSUIT RACE: (25 Laps) 1. Kyle Larson (7), 2. Michael Pickens (3), 3. Justin Grant (12), 4. Tyler Courtney (17), 5. Jason McDougal (15), 6. Tanner Carrick (11), 7. Chris Windom (18), 8. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (16), 9. Chad Boat (2), 10. 19 Spencer Bayston (4), 11. 67 Logan Seavey (5), 12. Zach Daum (14), 13. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (19), 14. Jesse Colwell (1), 15. Gio Scelzi (10), 16. Jake Neuman (6), 17. Dillon Welch (9), 18. Zeb Wise (13), 19. Brady Bacon (20), 20. Christopher Bell (25), 21. Robert Dalby (24), 22. Kyle O’Gara (21), 23. Jerry Coons, Jr. (23), 24. Thomas Meseraull (8), 25. Chase Briscoe (22). NT

—————————-

**Andrew Layser flipped during the sixth heat. Chris Baue flipped during the seventh heat.

STOOPS PURSUIT LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Chad Boat, Laps 6-20 Michael Pickens, Laps 21-22 Kyle Larson, Lap 23 Michael Pickens, Laps 24-25 Kyle Larson.

NEW USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Tyler Courtney-1,517, 2-Chris Windom-1,403, 3-Logan Seavey-1,350, 4-Zeb Wise-1,286, 5-Kevin Thomas, Jr.-1,284, 6-Chad Boat-1,208, 7-Jerry Coons, Jr.-1,147, 8-Tanner Carrick-1,129, 9-Jason McDougal-1,069, 10-Tucker Klaasmeyer-1,034.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 5, 2019 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana – Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink