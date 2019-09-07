Dover Wins MSTS Season Finale at Rapid Speedway

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, IA
Friday September 5, 2019
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 5-Eric Lutz, [2]
2. 4J-Lee Grosz, [4]
3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [1]
4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, [5]
5. 83-Sam Henderson, [3]
6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, [6]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [1]
2. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [4]
3. 75-Tommy Barber, [5]
4. 2H-Colin Smith, [3]
5. 7-Shane Fick, [6]
6. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [2]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover, [3]
2. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [4]
3. 20-Brant O’Banion, [5]
4. 29-Brandon Stevenson, [2]
5. 7C-Clinton Bruns, [6]
6. 13JM-Jordan Martens, [1]
Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover, [1]
2. 4J-Lee Grosz, [2]
3. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [5]
4. 5-Eric Lutz, [8]
5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, [9]
6. 20-Brant O’Banion, [4]
7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, [17]
8. 2H-Colin Smith, [11]
9. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [16]
10. 7C-Clinton Bruns, [13]
11. 83-Sam Henderson, [15]
12. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [7]
13. 75-Tommy Barber, [3]
14. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [6]
15. 29-Brandon Stevenson, [14]
16. 7-Shane Fick, [12]
17. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [10]
DNS: 13JM-Jordan Martens,