Dover Wins MSTS Season Finale at Rapid Speedway

_Front Page News, Midwest Sprint Touring Series
MSTS Midwest Sprint Touring Series Top Story Logo

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, IA
Friday September 5, 2019

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 5-Eric Lutz, [2]
2. 4J-Lee Grosz, [4]
3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [1]
4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, [5]
5. 83-Sam Henderson, [3]
6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, [6]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [1]
2. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [4]
3. 75-Tommy Barber, [5]
4. 2H-Colin Smith, [3]
5. 7-Shane Fick, [6]
6. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [2]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover, [3]
2. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [4]
3. 20-Brant O’Banion, [5]
4. 29-Brandon Stevenson, [2]
5. 7C-Clinton Bruns, [6]
6. 13JM-Jordan Martens, [1]

Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover, [1]
2. 4J-Lee Grosz, [2]
3. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [5]
4. 5-Eric Lutz, [8]
5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, [9]
6. 20-Brant O’Banion, [4]
7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, [17]
8. 2H-Colin Smith, [11]
9. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [16]
10. 7C-Clinton Bruns, [13]
11. 83-Sam Henderson, [15]
12. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [7]
13. 75-Tommy Barber, [3]
14. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [6]
15. 29-Brandon Stevenson, [14]
16. 7-Shane Fick, [12]
17. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [10]
DNS: 13JM-Jordan Martens,

Related Stories: