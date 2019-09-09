Grosz and Halverson Earn Championships at Jackson Motorplex, Where One More Points Battle is on the Line

Inside Line Promotions

– JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 9, 2019) – Only one event remains on the 2019 schedule at Jackson Motorplex, where two drivers were recently crowned track champions.

Lee Grosz scored the 360 winged sprint car title and Brandon Halverson earned the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship.

Grosz led the division with a trio of feature victories, including winning the season finale. He finished with seven top fives, which also led all 360 winged sprint car drivers.

Jack Dover and Trey Starks finished tied for second in the championship standings – 41 points behind Grosz. Thomas Kennedy and Dusty Zomer were tied for fourth, only five points behind Dover and Starks.

The closest points battle was in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc division as Halverson held only a one-point advantage heading into the final points race of the year. However, his fifth top five of the season was enough to give him an 11-point victory. He led all drivers with a trio of wins.



Johnny Parsons III led the way with six top fives to rank second in the championship standings. Alex Schriever rounded out the podium in the standings – 16 points behind Halverson. Jake Kouba finished 48 points out of the top spot and Bryan Roach was fifth in the standings.

There is one division with a points battle ongoing. While Bill Johnson only needs to start feature competition during the season finale to lock up the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids, several positions within the top five are still up for grabs. Brandon Bosma ranks second and is only one point ahead of Colin Smith. Ryan Voss is 11 points behind Bosma with Michael Stien fifth in the championship standings – eight points behind Voss.

The final event of the season at Jackson Motorplex is Sept. 20-21 for the Casey’s Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam. The classes racing are the IRA Sprint Car Series and Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars as well as the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc with the Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Car Series.

