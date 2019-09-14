Westfall and Briggs Win at Gas City

GAS CITY, In. (September 13, 2019) — Matt Westfall and Stanton Briggs were victorious on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Westfall won the non-wing sprint car feature over Shane Cottle, Scott Hampton, Scotty Weir, and Dallas Hewitt rounded out the top five. Briggs won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series main event with Aaron Leffel and Nathan Foster rounding out the podium.

Sprint Feature results (start position):

1. Matt Westfall (5)

2. Shane Cottle (1)

3. Scott Hampton (4)

4. Scotty Weir (2)

5. Dallas Hewitt (8)

6. Garrett Abrams (6)

7. Matt Goodnight (9)

8. Tyler Hewitt (10)

9. Thomas Meseraull (17)

10. Cole Ketcham (12)

11. JJ Hughes (19)

12. Dustin Ingle (18)

13. Brayden Clark (13)

14. Jacob Gordon (20)

15. Tyler Kendall (14)

16. Tim Creech (7)

17. Anthony D’Alessio (11)

18. Sterling Cling (16)

19. Adam Byrkett (3)

20. Landon Simon (15)