Robert Dalby Stays Hot at Venture

VENTURA, Ca. (September 14, 2019) — Taking command from Cory Elliott on the tenth lap, Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) led the rest of the way to claim the Saturday night win at Ventura Raceway. Racing the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Lucas Oil Spike, Dalby sailed to his third straight USAC Western States Midget victory over Elliott, rookie contender Ben Worth, polesitter Cody Swanson, and Kyle Beilman.

For the second race in a row, C.J. Sarna earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a tenth place run from nineteenth. In his first start of the campaign, Josh Lakatos scored the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish.

Shannon McQueen posted her first Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of the season with a time of 12.201 over the 21-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Jake Swanson (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Cody Swanson (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Dalby (Competition Suspension Inc. / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

On Saturday, October 26th, the USAC Western States Midgets will return to action at Ventura Raceway.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 14, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-12.201; 2. Ben Worth, 5G, Alexander-12.301; 3. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-12.332; 4. Jake Swanson, 73K, Ford-12.363; 5. Josh Lakatos, 68, Six8-12.420; 6. Robby Josett, 73X, 12.439; 7. Cory Elliott, 11E, 12.504; 8. Cody Swanson, 71S, Campbell-12.557; 9. David Prickett, 15DJ, Neverlift-12.597; 10. Kyle Beilman, 31B, Beilman-12.781; 11. Johnathon Henry, 1X, LKK-12.879; 12. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-12.888; 13. Anthony Lopiccolo, 21, Lopiccolo-13.021; 14. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-13.106; 15. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.151; 16. Tyler Slay, 1P, Nichols-13.163; 17. Mike Leach Jr., 33P, Leach-13.204; 18. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-13.482; 19. Gage Rucker, 16K, Kruseman-13.556; 20. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.940; 21. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-16.148.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. J.Swanson, 2. Elliott, 3. McQueen, 4. Lopiccolo, 5. Slay, 6. Rucker, 7. Beilman. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Swanson, 2. Henry, 3. Worth, 4. Pankratz, 5. Lakatos, 6. Sarna, 7. Leach. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Dalby, 2. Prickett, 3. Ito, 4. Hazelton, 5. Mitchell, 6. Drollinger, 7. Josett. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Robert Dalby (4), 2. Cory Elliott (2), 3. Ben Worth (5), 4. Cody Swanson (1), 5. Kyle Beilman (10), 6. Johnathon Henry (11), 7. Robby Josett (8), 8. Anthony Lopiccolo (13), 9. Randi Pankratz (14), 10. C.J. Sarna (19), 11. Jake Swanson (3), 12. Dylan Ito (12), 13. Josh Lakatos (7), 14. Ron Hazelton (18), 15. Mike Leach Jr. (17), 16. Bryan Drollinger (15), 17. Tyler Slay (16), 18. David Prickett (9), 19. Marvin Mitchell (20), 20. Shannon McQueen (6). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 C.Swanson, Laps 2-9 Elliott, Laps 10-30 Dalby

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: C.J. Sarna (19th to 10th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Josh Lakatos

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Dalby-557, 2-Elliott-499, 3-Austin Liggett-458, 4-Prickett-410, 5-McQueen-407, 6-Worth-376, 7-Sarna-348, 8-J.Swanson-348, 9-Beilman-326, 10-Mitchell-310.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: October 26 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California