RAIN WASHES OUT “TOPLESS NATIONALS” FINALE AT GENESEE

(Batavia, NY)…Intermittent rain showers throughout Sunday afternoon and with more expected through the evening, forced promoter Jim Johnson to reluctantly cancel night two of the “Topless Nationals” at Genesee Speedway. The two-day event included the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Sprint Car Series powered by Pace Performance for the second straight year and was part of the three-night “Empire State Classic” with Ransomville Speedway on Friday night at Genesee on Saturday night. RUSH Sprint teams can send in for a refund of their pit passes to Genesee Speedway, c/o of Jim Johnson, 2591 Batavia-Oakfield Town Road, Batavia, NY 14125.

On the strength of two runner-up finishes and signing into competition on Sunday before the rain out, Jeremy Weaver earned the $300 “Empire State Classic” Championship. Thanks to CNC Specialties, Intense Fab & Design, and Pace Performance, the top five in points earned point fund monies this year. Weaver came up just shy to Brian Woodhall on Friday night at Ransomville then charged from the sixth starting spot to second on Saturday night at Genesee. Weaver ran out of time to make any effort at running down feature winner, Chad Ruhlman, who remains perfect in the three “Topless Nationals” events at Genesee in 2018 and 2019.

Weaver has really came on of late in his first season of RUSH Sprint Car racing. The 18-year-old Stoneboro, Pa. racer competed for four full seasons in the RUSH Sportsman Modified division running his family-owned #35W. Weaver finished in the top 10 of the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Weekly and Touring Series points for three of the four years including a fifth in 2016 Tour points. Weaver was the 2017 “Futures Cup” Champion.

After some early season starts in the Sportsman Modified division this year, Weaver moved over to the RUSH Sprint Car division full-time driving for longtime Modified and Sprint Car owner Ted Hull. The former go-kart racer coupled with the knowledge of Hull seems to be a good fit as Weaver has turned in four runner-up finishes this year including three of the last four races in the #41! Weaver sits fourth in the Bonnell’s Rod Shop Weekly Series Championship standings.

Woodhall earned $200 for finishing second in points thanks to his win on Friday night in the first ever RUSH Sprint Car race at Ransomville, and then went 12th to ninth on Saturday night at Genesee. Zach Morrow and Brandon Blackshear tied for third in points and will each receive $125. Arnie Kent was fifth for $75.

“We have to thank Ransomville and Genesee Speedways for allowing us to be part of their two-day weekend events,” stated RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “Our RUSH Sprints are a perfect fit for the Topless Nationals and we were really excited Ransomville wanted to join up with Genesee to expand the Empire State Classic to three nights this year. Thanks to the 17 racers that made the long tow to compete despite threatening weather two of the three nights. It’s been a challenging year weather wise for our Sprints losing 13 of the 29 shows scheduled to date to Mother Nature. And we also have to thank CNC, Intense, and Pace for allowing us to expand the points fund to five positions this year.”

FINAL “Empire State Classic” Points: 1. JEREMY WEAVER (Hull 41) 266 2. Brian Woodhall (8B) 257 3. Zach Morrow (27) & Brandon Blackshear (10) 254 5. Arnie Kent (18) 251 6. Steve Pedley (21) 248 7. Dave Hawkins (27) 245 8. Matt Sherlock III (55) 243 9. Brian Hartzell (69) 240 10. Brad Blackshear (19) 236 11. Shawn Smith (36) 178 12. Tyler Powell (35) & Chad Ruhlman (87R) 170 14. Kevin Ruhlman (23) 166 15. Andy Feil (Eckart/Mahoney 9J) 156 16. Nolan Groves (25) 151 17. Brad Church (40) 84.

Up next for the RUSH Sprint Cars will be a doubleheader of Bonnell’s Rod Shop Weekly Series action with this Friday night (September 20) at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio followed by Saturday night at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway in Imperial, Pa.

