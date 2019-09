Feature Winners: September 19 – 22, 2019

Updated 09/23/2019 at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday September 19, 2019

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Tyler Roarhig

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association – Colin Grissom

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steve Owings

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – James McFadden

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Blake Hahn

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Zach Daum

Friday September 20, 2019

Central Washington State Fair Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series – Fall Brawl at the Fair – Jay Cole

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Ian Cumens

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown – Donny Schatz

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Jim and Joanne Ford Classic – Tim Shaffer

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jim and Joanne Ford Classic – Paul Weaver

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Joe Kay

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Fall Nationals – Bill Balog

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series – Fall Nationals – Javen Ostermann

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals – Zach Raidart

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Buddy Kofoid

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Josh Baughman

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Brady Bacon

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Alex Peck

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – SLC Midgets – Tim Fahrner

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association / King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – Colton Nelson

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Midget Cars – Robbie Standridge

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Nor-Cal Posse Shootout – Justyn Cox

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Chad Ruhlman

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars – Lorne Wofford

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Aaron Reutzel

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Makeup Feature – Chris Frank

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – 358 Summer Series – Dylan Norris

Saturday September 21, 2019

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Chase McDermand

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series – Jay Dunaway

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Justin Clark

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Season Championship – Luke Deatrick

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Clay Dow

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series – Garrett Bard

Central Washington State Fair Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series – Fall Brawl at the Fair – Devon Borden

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Boot Hill Showdown – Brad Sweet

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Harley Zimmerman

Fayetteville Motor Speedway – Fayetteville, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Nick Tucker

Florence Motor Spedway – Timmonsville, SC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series – Neal Allison

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Jim and Joanne Ford Classic – Christopher Bell

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jim and Joanne Ford Classic – Jamie Miller

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Ryan Oerter

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Fall Nationals – Austin McCarl

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series – Fall Nationals – Dusty Ballenger

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Fall nationals – Chris Dodd

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – D.J. Estes

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship – Justin Owen

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jadon Rogers

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dirt Classic, $20,000 to win – Brian Montieth

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Blake Hahn

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series – Hockett / McMillin Memorial – Chris Windom

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League – Sierra Jackson

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nik Larson

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – SLC Midgets – Courtney Green

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association / King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – Pink Lady Classic – Kyle Alberding

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Brian Spencer

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – Fall Nationals – Joe Trenca

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Bill Brian Jr.

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC CRA Sprint Car Series – Austin Williams

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Jimmy Christian

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Jeremy Weaver

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Nor-Cal Posse Shootout – Rico Abreu

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Trey Marcham

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Jan Howard

Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Alex Sewell

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – J.R. Bonesteel

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Trevor Baker

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Logan Hupp

Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – USA – POWRi 305 Winged Sprint Cars – Mike Archuleta

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Matthew Jackson

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Daniel Sayre

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars – Rick Hendrix

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Chris Myers

Willamette Speedway – Lebanon, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Lindsay Barney

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – USA – NEMA Lites – Ryan Locke

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Randy Cabral

Sunday September 22, 2019

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Aaron Reutzel

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / PA Sprint Series / Virginia Sprint Series – Drew Ritchey