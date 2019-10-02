CRSA To Close Season At Super Nationals

By Toby Lagrange

Afton, NY (10/2/19) – After a few weeks off, the stars and cars of the 2019 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series will roar back to action next Friday night, October 11th. The series will compete in the Friday night portion of the Short Track Super Nationals at the Afton Motorsports Park.

The season finale will pay $1,000 to win and $150 to start. It will also crown the 2019 series champion. The night will be presented by CNY Power Sports and Mid State Basement Authorities.

Since 2016 the CRSA Sprint Car Series has been a part of the Short Track Super Nationals. The Brett Deyo promoted event was held at the Afton Motorsports Park in 2016 and 2017, while the Thunder Mountain Speedway played host to the event in 2018. This season the event returns to Afton. The A-Main winners included Kyle Smith (2016), Bobby Hackel, IV (2017) and Dalton Herrick (2018).

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints). For more information on the Afton Motorsports Park please visit them online at www.aftonmotorsportspark.com and on the Super Nationals please visit them online at www.shorttracksuperseries.com.

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2019 season: SuperGen Products, Champion Power Equipment, Hoosier Racing Tire, Midstate Basement Authorities, Maguire Family of Dealerships, A-Verdi Storage Containers, CNY Power Sports, Prestige Pool & Spa, Insinger Performance, Sunoco Race Fuels, Kennedy’s Towing, Algonkin Motel, Powder Tech Powder Coatings, Magsarus Ingnitions, ProFab Engineering, Just Signs & Designs, Mike Emhof Motorsports, Inc., Country Service Center.