World Wide Technology Raceway Takes On 2020 Chili Bowl Flip Count

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 24, 2019) – The Chili Bowl Flip Count has grown from a cult following to an established part of the allure that is the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, thanks largely in part to the growth of Social Media.

Averaging between 15,000 and 20,000 impressions per tweet during the 2019 event, the Flip Count at the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will have a new title sponsor with World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. ready to keep track of the annual rate of tumble around the Tulsa Expo Raceway.

“The Flip Count is one of those things that you never really thought would become as big as it has,” commented Chili Bowl Director, Matt Ward. “We’ll be in the booth while we are racing and have people text or tweet at us asking what the count is or did flips during Practice count, which we send them to the Chili Bowl Twitter, or the Announcers since they are the ones keeping score. It’s been crazy to see how it’s evolved over the years.”

Hitting Twitter as the @wwtraceway #ChiliBowl Flip Count, and Facebook as the World Wide Technology Raceway #ChiliBowl Flip Count, it’s nothing new for World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Chris Blair, to think outside the box when it comes to promoting, as well as supporting events and the racers who are a part of them. The track, located just 5 minutes from downtown St. Louis, has been an active supporter of short track racing and the Chili Bowl for many years.

“We’ve been actively involved with promotions at the Chili Bowl since 2013 through driver, team and contingency sponsorships,’ said Blair. “We’ve been looking for unique ways to increase awareness for our venue to both the open wheel and short track racing communities that we love. The Tulsa market consistently ranks high in our fan surveys, is an easy drive from St. Louis and is very important in our marketing efforts. In addition, most of the cars that we have sponsored through the years have been members of the flip count club.”

The World Wide Technology Raceway #ChiliBowl Flip Count kicks off after the first competitive green flag on Monday, January 13, 2020. The 2019 event saw the Flip Count top out at 75 with Christopher Bell taking the final tumble while making celebratory donuts following his third Chili Bowl triumph in as many years.

Fans wanting to see the action live can do so as there are some reserved seat tickets still available for the full week, but there are no pairs. They are scattered throughout the turns three and four grandstands. Remaining seats are sold in four, five, or six-day packages.

Four-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) is $227*.

Five-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) is $282*.

Six-Day (Monday-Saturday) is $337*

*Plus Tax (8.517%) and Shipping ($7-$10 depending on the number of seats purchased).

A reminder that if you didn’t get reserved seat tickets, you can still go to the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. These passes never sell out.

