Williamson and Pickens Win Opening Night Features at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (October 26, 2019) — In spectacular fashion Callum Williamson won his first career sprint car feature during the opening night of the 2019/2020 season at Perth Motorplex. After chasing Shawn Bradford for a majority of the 30-lap distance Williamson made his move coming to the white flag to take the lead and hold on for the victory. Bradford held on for second with Lachlan McHugh, Jason Kendrick, and Jason Pryde rounding out the top five.

Afterwards Williamson still seemed surprised to pick up his first victory.

“Its good to get a win to start the new season,” said Williamson in victory lane. “It was a good race, racing with (Bradford) and (McHugh). “I was still quite happy with second place. I was looking for the checkered flag coming out and it wasn’t happening. I put my head down for those last ten laps and it worked out.”

In the midget car division Michael Pickens made the trip from New Zealand worthwhile by picking up the midget car feature win. Travis White and Dayne Kingshott from the tail of the field rounded out the podium.

The victory was Pickens first at Perth after a string of bad luck had kept him out of victory lane over the years.

“It’s only taken me about eight years,” Pickens joked in victory lane about his dry spell before winning at Perth. “I don’t know what the hell it is about this place but before tonight I couldn’t hit my own ass here. We broke this, broke that, and everything else under the sun.”

For Pickens the long trip from New Zealand is made worth it driving for Graham Jones.

I must thank the Jones family for sticking by me. I enjoy coming all this way to race. It’s not even racing, its just a neat family and a good family. Its great to get a win with this new car.”

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, WA

Saturday October 26, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A:

1. Q60-Lachlan McHugh, 13.320

2. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.386

3. 57-Shaun Bradford, 13.498

4. 55-Darren Mewett, 13.610

5. 25-Taylor Milling, 13.827

6. 53-Ben Ellement, 13.844

7. 63-Todd Davis, 13.908

8. 66-Robert Watson Jnr, 14.266

9. 18-Trevor Jolly, 14.591

10. 94-Matthew Cross, 14.674

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 14-Jason Pryde, 13.169

2. 88-Adrian Haywood, 13.212

3. 12-Daniel Harding, 13.301

4. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.323

5. 51-Jamie Oldfield, 13.393

6. 97-Mitchell Wormall, 13.446

7. 75-Ben Van Ryt, 13.456

8. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.572

9. 50-Tom Callaghan, 13.659

Heat Race #1:

1. 25-Taylor Milling

2. 57-Shaun Bradford

3. 55-Darren Mewett

4. 53-Ben Ellement

5. Q60-Lachlan McHugh

6. 11-Jason Kendrick

7. 63-Todd Davis

8. 66-Robert Watson Jnr

9. 18-Trevor Jolly

10. 94-Matthew Cross

Heat Race #2:

1. 51-Jamie Oldfield

2. 3-Callum Williamson

3. 50-Tom Callaghan

4. 14-Jason Pryde

5. 75-Ben Van Ryt

6. 12-Daniel Harding

7. 79-Kris Coyle

8. 97-Mitchell Wormall

9. 88-Adrian Haywood

A-Main:

1. 3-Callum Williamson

2. 57-Shaun Bradford

3. Q60-Lachlan McHugh

4. 11-Jason Kendrick

5. 14-Jason Pryde

6. 97-Mitchell Wormall

7. 25-Taylor Milling

8. 79-Kris Coyle

9. 53-Ben Ellement

10. 75-Ben Van Ryt

11. 63-Todd Davis

12. 88-Adrian Haywood

13. 66-Robert Watson Jnr

14. 94-Matthew Cross

15. 50-Tom Callaghan

16. 18-Trevor Jolly

17. 12-Daniel Harding

18. 51-Jamie Oldfield

DNS. 55-Darren Mewett

Midget Cars

Qualifiying Flight A:

1. NZ4-Michael Pickens, 16.125

2. 38-Travis White, 16.282

3. 52-Lee Redmond, 16.364

4. 15-Rob Golding, 17.102

5. 97-Gary Mann, 17.720

6. 51-Beau Doyle, 18.812

7. 7-Tom Payet, 0.000

Qualifying Flight B:

1. A1-Dayne Kingshott, 15.771

2. 11-Kaiden Manders, 16.033

3. 23-Glen Mears, 16.241

4. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino, 16.566

5. 2-Ross Heywood, 16.616

6. 9-Vaughan Manders, 16.704

7. 26-Keenan Fleming, 16.804

8. 22-Daniel Golding, 18.541

Heat Race #1:

1. NZ4-Michael Pickens

2. 52-Lee Redmond

3. 38-Travis White

4. 15-Rob Golding

5. 97-Gary Mann

6. 51-Beau Doyle

7. 7-Tom Payet

Heat Race #2:

1. 23-Glen Mears

2. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

3. A1-Dayne Kingshott

4. 9-Vaughan Manders

5. 26-Keenan Fleming

6. 11-Kaiden Manders

7. 2-Ross Heywood

8. 22-Daniel Golding

A-Main:

1. NZ4-Michael Pickens

2. 38-Travis White

3. A1-Dayne Kingshott

4. 7-Tom Payet

5. 15-Rob Golding

6. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

7. 26-Keenan Fleming

8. 51-Beau Doyle

9. 22-Daniel Golding

10. 11-Kaiden Manders

11. 23-Glen Mears

12. 52-Lee Redmond

13. 2-Ross Heywood

14. 9-Vaughan Manders

DNS. 97-Gary Mann