Jeff Geiges Wins MASS Feature at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, DE (November 2, 2019) — Jeff Geiges won the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series feature on Saturday night at Georgetown Speedway. Geiges started on the pole position and led all 20-laps in route to the victory. Tom Craberry and Ricky DiEva rounded out the podium. DeEva’s third place finish secured the 2019 MASS championship.

Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Georgetown Speedway

Georgetown, DE

Saturday October 2, 2019

Heat Race #1:

1. 45-Kevin Nagy

2. 85-Ricky DiEva

3. 77j-Jeff Geiges

4. 83-Larry McVay

5. 39x-Scott Frack

6. 55-Dom Melair

7. 70-Eddie Wagner

8. X-Josh Bricker

Heat Race #2:

1. 44-Dave Brown

2. 1-Tom Carberry

3. 2-CJ Faison

4. 12-Joe Kay

5. 18-Tim Tanner Jr

6. 8a-Andy Best

7. 4-Jon Brenflec

8. 17c-Keith Anderson

Feature:

1. 77j-Jeff Geiges

2. 8a-Andy Best

3. 1-Tom Carberry

4. 85-Ricky DiEva

5. 2-CJ Faison

6. 83-Larry McVay

7. 18-Tim Tanner Jr

8. 44-Dave Brown

9. 39x-Scott Frack

10. 55-Dom Melair

11. 70-Eddie Wagner

12. 17c-Keith Anderson

13. 4-Jon Brenflec

14. X-Josh Bricker

15. 45-Kevin Nagy

16. 12-Joe Kay