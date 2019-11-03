Jeff Geiges Wins MASS Feature at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, DE (November 2, 2019) — Jeff Geiges won the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series feature on Saturday night at Georgetown Speedway. Geiges started on the pole position and led all 20-laps in route to the victory. Tom Craberry and Ricky DiEva rounded out the podium. DeEva’s third place finish secured the 2019 MASS championship.
Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Georgetown Speedway
Georgetown, DE
Saturday October 2, 2019
Heat Race #1:
1. 45-Kevin Nagy
2. 85-Ricky DiEva
3. 77j-Jeff Geiges
4. 83-Larry McVay
5. 39x-Scott Frack
6. 55-Dom Melair
7. 70-Eddie Wagner
8. X-Josh Bricker
Heat Race #2:
1. 44-Dave Brown
2. 1-Tom Carberry
3. 2-CJ Faison
4. 12-Joe Kay
5. 18-Tim Tanner Jr
6. 8a-Andy Best
7. 4-Jon Brenflec
8. 17c-Keith Anderson
Feature:
1. 77j-Jeff Geiges
2. 8a-Andy Best
3. 1-Tom Carberry
4. 85-Ricky DiEva
5. 2-CJ Faison
6. 83-Larry McVay
7. 18-Tim Tanner Jr
8. 44-Dave Brown
9. 39x-Scott Frack
10. 55-Dom Melair
11. 70-Eddie Wagner
12. 17c-Keith Anderson
13. 4-Jon Brenflec
14. X-Josh Bricker
15. 45-Kevin Nagy
16. 12-Joe Kay