CONCORD, N.C (November 6, 2019) – The World of Outlaws officials have adjusted the start times for the World Finals Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Thursday the spectator gates will open at 2:45 p.m. with on track action starting at 3:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday’s programs will see the gates open at 3:00 p.m. with opening ceremonies starting at 3:45 p.m. immediately followed by the start of the racing program.