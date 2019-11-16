Gee, Dean, and Usher Win at Brisbane

BRISBANE, QLD (November 16, 2019) — Mitchell Gee, Brock Dean, and Jamie Usher were victorious on Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. Gee held off a challenge from Brent Kratzmann on lap 20 to lead the rest of the 30-lap main event for the winged 410 sprint cars. Dean moved up from fourth starting position to take the lead from Darren Vine on lap 24 to win the midget car portion of the program. Jamie Usher took the lead from Paul Robinson with three laps to go to win the wingless sprint car main.

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, QLD

Saturday November 16, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 43-Mitchell Gee

2. 7-Aaron Kelly

3. 59-Kevin Titman

4. 88-Ryan McNamara

5. 33-Callum Walker

6. 51-Tim Farrell

7. 94-Brett Minett

8. 78-Andrew Corbet

9. 14-Mark Pholi

10. 15-Nick Whell

11. Q42-Kristy Bonsey

12. 32-Mitch Gowland

13. 44-Dan Murray

14. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

15. 54-Randy Morgan

16. 10-Adam Butler

17. 28-Allan Woods

18. NQ42-Brent Aprile

19. 90-Anthony Lambert

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 99-Brock Dean

2. 6-Darren Vine

3. 89-Rusty Whittaker

4. 25-Anthony Chaffey

5. 34-Mitchell Rooke

6. 18-Nathan Mathers

7. 16-Matt O’Neil

8. 3-Cal Whatmore

9. 15-Darren Dillon

10. 46-Chris Singleton

11. 45-Tom Clauss

12. 82-Graeme Flynn

13. 5-Audie Malt

14. 11-Charlie Brown

15. 23-Zac MacDonald

16. 56-Ricky Robinson

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 27-Jamie Usher

2. 28-Paul Robinson

3. 49-Cody O’Connell

4. 60-Michael Lampard

5. 47-Lachie Robertson

6. 77-Mick Reid

7. 24-Dave Jobe

8. 19-Scott Graham

9. 10-Chris Catchpole

10. 48-Casey O’Connell

11. 98-Dan Evans

12. 5-Dave Ellis

13. 42-Shaun Knight

14. 52-Corey O’Toole

15. 75-Timothy Harris

16. 99-Nathan Jones

17. 50-Jayden O’Toole