Daniel Harding Wins USA vs WA Speedweek Opener at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (December 26, 2019) — Daniel Harding defended his home turf at Perth Motorplex by winning the first round of USA vs. WA Speedweek. Harding took advantage of veteran World of Outlaws driver Shane Stewart running out of fuel in the late stages of the main event to take the lead. Stewart held on for second while Jamie Oldfield, Harli White, and Jason Kendrick rounded out the top five.

American Bud Kaeding finished 16th in the main event.

USA vs. WA Speedweek

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, WA

Thursday December 26, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. USA87-Shane Stewart, 13.723

2. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.838

3. USA2-Harli White, 13.886

4. 53-Ben Ellement, 13.906

5. 50-Tom Callaghan, 13.907

6. 97-Mitchell Wormall, 13.911

7. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.931

8. 12-Daniel Harding, 13.963

9. USA1-Bud Kaeding, 14.081

10. 9-AJ Nash, 14.123

11. 88-Adrian Haywood, 14.125

12. 51-Jamie Oldfield, 14.151

13. 79-Kris Coyle, 14.169

14. 4-Cameron Mckenzie, 14.429

15. 18-Trevor Jolly, 14.545

16. 22-Brodie Minchin, 14.700

17. 94-Matthew Cross, 14.762

DNS: 3-Callum Williamson, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. USA2-Harli White

2. 8-Andrew Priolo

3. 79-Kris Coyle

4. 50-Tom Callaghan

5. 22-Brodie Minchin

6. USA87-Shane Stewart

7. USA1-Bud Kaeding

8. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

9. 88-Adrian Haywood

Heat Race #2:

1. 53-Ben Ellement

2. 11-Jason Kendrick

3. 12-Daniel Harding

4. 51-Jamie Oldfield

5. 9-AJ Nash

6. 94-Matthew Cross

7. 18-Trevor Jolly

8. 97-Mitchell Wormall

DNS: 3-Callum Williamson

Heat Race #3:

1. 8-Andrew Priolo

2. 11-Jason Kendrick

3. USA2-Harli White

4. 9-AJ Nash

5. 97-Mitchell Wormall

6. 88-Adrian Haywood

7. 22-Brodie Minchin

8. 18-Trevor Jolly

DNS: 3-Callum Williamson

Heat Race #4:

1. 12-Daniel Harding

2. 79-Kris Coyle

3. USA87-Shane Stewart

4. 51-Jamie Oldfield

5. 53-Ben Ellement

6. USA1-Bud Kaeding

7. 94-Matthew Cross

8. 50-Tom Callaghan

Feature:

1. 12-Daniel Harding

2. USA87-Shane Stewart

3. 51-Jamie Oldfield

4. USA2-Harli White

5. 11-Jason Kendrick

6. 9-AJ Nash

7. 50-Tom Callaghan

8. 94-Matthew Cross

9. 18-Trevor Jolly

10. 97-Mitchell Wormall

11. 8-Andrew Priolo

12. 88-Adrian Haywood

13. 79-Kris Coyle

14. 53-Ben Ellement

15. 22-Brodie Minchin

16. USA1-Bud Kaeding

DNS: 3-Callum Williamson

DNS: 4-Cameron Mckenzie

Midget Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. A1-Dayne Kingshott

2. 7-Tom Payet

3. 38-Travis White

4. 23-Glen Mears

5. 17-Daniel Golding

6. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

7. 11-Kaiden Manders

8. 32-Stuart Yates

9. 15-Rob Golding

10. 2-Ross Heywood

11. 51-Beau Doyle

12. 9-Vaughan Manders

13. 26-Keenan Fleming

Indian File:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. A1-Dayne Kingshott

3. 11-Kaiden Manders

4. 17-Daniel Golding

5. 15-Rob Golding

6. 23-Glen Mears

7. 38-Travis White

8. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

9. 32-Stuart Yates

10. 2-Ross Heywood

DNS: 9-Vaughan Manders

DNS: 26-Keenan Fleming

DNS: 51-Beau Doyle

Feature:

1. 11-Kaiden Manders

2. 17-Daniel Golding

3. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

4. 15-Rob Golding

5. 51-Beau Doyle

6. A1-Dayne Kingshott

7. 7-Tom Payet

8. 23-Glen Mears

9. 38-Travis White

10. 32-Stuart Yates

11. 2-Ross Heywood

DNS. 9-Vaughan Manders

DNS. 26-Keenan Fleming

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 44-Tyson Bryden

2. 31-David Worall

3. 47-Cody Dobinson

4. 6w-Paul Robinson

5. 8-Gareth Smith

6. 28-Brad Howell

7. 84-Daran Humfrey

8. 58-Travis Sharpe

9. 85-David Shaw

10. 13-James Bissaker

DNS: 12-Jake Robinson

DNS: 37-Troy Craig

DNS: 9-Tom Britton

Heat Race #2:

1. 95-Ash Hounsfield

2. 29-Chad Pittard

3. 56-Brendon Wedge

4. 78-Matty Fellowes

5. 31-David Worall

6. 12-Jake Robinson

7. 28-Brad Howell

8. 8-Gareth Smith

9. 14-Stephen Hughes

10. 13-James Bissaker

DNS: 84-Daran Humfrey

Feature:

1. 56-Brendon Wedge

2. 95-Ash Hounsfield

3. 44-Tyson Bryden

4. 78-Matty Fellowes

5. 29-Chad Pittard

6. 47-Cody Dobinson

7. 12-Jake Robinson

8. 9-Tom Britton

9. 13-James Bissaker

10. 8-Gareth Smith

11. 28-Brad Howell

12. 85-David Shaw

13. 31-David Worall

14. 14-Stephen Hughes

DNS: 6w-Paul Robinson

DNS: 37-Troy Craig

DNS: 58-Travis Sharpe

DNS: 84-Daran Humfrey