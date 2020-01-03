Opening Night of Sprint Car Gold Cup at Ruapuna Rained Out

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (January 3, 2020) — The first night of the Sprint Car Gold Cup scheduled for Friday night at Ruapuna Speedway was rained out. As of Saturday morning in New Zealand the Saturday portion of the program is still on as scheduled.
