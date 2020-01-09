Allstar Performance Event List: January 10-11, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 10-11, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 10, 2020
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Sprintcar Open
Saturday January 11, 2020
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Sprintcar Open
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bairnsdale Speedway – Granite Rock, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – New Zealand Sprintcar Championship
Sonic Speedway – Swan Hill, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – George Tatnell Classic
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – George Tatnell Classic / Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Championship
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars