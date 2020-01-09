Allstar Performance Event List: January 10-11, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 10-11, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 10, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Sprintcar Open

Saturday January 11, 2020

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Sprintcar Open

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bairnsdale Speedway – Granite Rock, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – New Zealand Sprintcar Championship

Sonic Speedway – Swan Hill, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – George Tatnell Classic

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – George Tatnell Classic / Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Championship

Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars