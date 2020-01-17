Chili Bowl Nationals Preliminary Night Friday With All the Action Live Via RacinBoys Broadcasting Network

Inside Line Promotions

TULSA, Okla. (Jan. 17, 2020) – A total of 273 drivers have invaded the River Spirit Expo Center this week during four preliminary nights for the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire.

Friday marks the final preliminary event with the final 60-plus drivers battling prior to Saturday’s main event, when the action runs all day to determine the champion of the marquee midget event.

Rising NASCAR star Christopher Bell won his fifth straight preliminary night and Thomas Meseraull placed second on Thursday to join two-time event champion Rico Abreu, Colby Copeland, fellow NASCAR star Kyle Larson, Jonathan Beason, Cannon McIntosh and Tyler Courtney as the only drivers currently locked into the Saturday A Main.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and IndyCar competitor Conor Daly are among the talented list of competitors racing on Friday for the final two lock-in spots. World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champions Donny Schatz and Daryn Pittman will also be competing along with Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, Chad Boespflug, Ryan Bernal and Chris Windom to name a few of the several dozen racers.

The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will provide a live video stream. The broadcast, which showcases hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews, features multiple cameras, replays, driver interviews and more. Hot laps begin at 4 p.m. (Central).

The Chili Bowl live video package is only $29.99 per day.

Lucas Oil Products is the RacinBoys title sponsor with McCarthy Auto Group, Hyper Racing, Rod End Supply, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, MyRacePass.com, Impact Signs Awnings, Wraps and Specialty Sportswear as additional sponsors.

Schoenfeld Headers is the title sponsor for the Schoenfeld Headers Stage, which is the interview stage in the pit area.

Broadcast announcers during the week include Kaleb Hart, Justin Zoch, Bryan Gapinski, Brandon Hahn, Scotty Cook, Brian Ward, Chris Wilner, Kevin Swindell and Clinton Boyles.

The finale of the Chili Bowl Nationals this Saturday will stream all races until the MAVTV television broadcast and live stream on Lucas Oil Racing TV, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Central) with the running of C Mains.

