Eldora Speedway and FloSports Announce Multiyear Partnership

ROSSBURG, Ohio (Jan. 30, 2020) – Eldora Speedway and FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced today a multiyear agreement for live and on-demand coverage from the legendary high-banked, half-mile dirt oval. The partnership makes FloRacing the exclusive worldwide provider for the 50th World 100 on Sept. 10-12 and the 26th Dirt Late Model Dream on June 4-6.

In addition to two of dirt racing’s largest multiday event weekends, FloRacing will livestream each Eldora Championship Series event for the Dirt Late Model, Modified and Super Stock divisions. The partnership, which also includes the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, brings more than 60 nights of racing action to the FloRacing platform, which already includes the full slate of United States Auto Club (USAC) events across the country, making FloRacing the premier destination for dirt-racing fans.

“I’m passionate about dirt racing and grassroots motorsports in general, and there’s no better way to access some of the greatest racing in the country than with FloRacing,” said Stewart, who has owned Eldora Speedway since 2004 and the All Star Circuit of Champions since 2015. “While I’m obviously partial to Eldora Speedway and the All Star Circuit of Champions, I’m a spectator and a competitor at dirt tracks all over the country and I see firsthand the level of talent that’s out there. And now you can see that same talent on your TV, tablet and phone. If you can’t physically be in the grandstands at a race, FloRacing has you covered. I’m extremely excited about this partnership and appreciative of the commitment Mark Floreani and his team are making to motorsports.”

To access live and on-demand racing action from Eldora and the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. It’s how fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

“We’ve found an incredible partner in Tony Stewart to help us bring dirt racing to a global audience,” said Mark Floreani, CEO, FloSports. “He is both a visionary and an accomplished entrepreneur who shares our mission to grow grassroots motorsports. We are honored to work with him and his team as we continue to build a platform that will raise the profile of dirt-track racing among all race fans.”

Highlights of Eldora’s 2020 calendar include the 67th Season Opener on Saturday, April 18, the Casey’s General Stores Family FIREWORKS Nights held in May and August, and the traditional holiday weekend Sunday night specials – Memorial Day weekend’s Johnny Appleseed Classic and the 13th Baltes Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6.

“We have some of the biggest dirt races in the world at Eldora, plus a championship series for the top local and regional racers in the country,” Stewart said. “And now with FloRacing, anyone who races at Eldora will receive unprecedented exposure for their partners and fans,” Stewart said.

The majority of Eldora’s robust open wheel offerings will be exclusive to FloRacing as well. Live coverage is scheduled for Ohio Sprint Speedweek on June 13, featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions by Mobil 1 (ASCoC), and the 39th 4-Crown Nationals featuring the USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK National Midget Championship, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars and the ASCoC on Sept. 26.

FloRacing will also livestream the USAC-sanctioned portions of four events that share double bill status with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The USAC National Sprint Cars will be live on FloRacing from the #LetsRaceTwo Doubleheader Weekend on May 8-9 and the “First Knight” of the 37th Kings Royal on Wednesday, July 15. A full racing program for the USAC National Midgets is new to the Sept. 25 “BeFour The Crowns Showdown.”

The eighth annual Eldora Dirt Derby, featuring the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, will be supported by Eldora’s Modified and Super Stock divisions on both Wednesday and Thursday, July 29-30. FloRacing will have live coverage of full programs for the local divisions on Wednesday and the “Invitational” features on Thursday.

The FloRacing coverage, in addition to longtime Eldora partner DIRTVision’s coverage of the World of Outlaws NOS ENERGY DRINK Sprint Cars and Fox Sports 1 exclusive broadcast of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, marks the first-time Eldora’s worldwide fan base will be able to access live video of the entire schedule. FloRacing subscribers can watch on web or the FloSports app – available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

Tickets and campsites for Eldora’s 2020 marquee events, including the 50th World 100 are on sale now at www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by calling (937) 338-3815. The entirety of the 67th season go on public sale on Monday, February 10th at 10 a.m.

