CRSA To Host Rules Meeting In March

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series will kick off its 15th season of competition this spring however before they do, the series will host a rules meeting to discuss the new season.

The rules meeting will take place on Sunday, March 1st at the Tom Cavallo’s Restaurant, located at 40 Genesee Street in New Hartford, New York 13414. The meeting will start at 11:00 AM and will be open to all CRSA Sprint Car teams and any team looking to compete at CRSA events.

On the docket will be a discussion regarding minor rule changes, answer procedural questions and review the soon to be released 2020 CRSA schedule and plans. There will also be time set aside for a question and answer segment. Teams can register for the 2020 season with a special discount being offered for those who register at the meeting or before.

Mike Emhof Motorsports will provide pizza and wings.

The 2020 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series season schedule is currently having the final touches put on it and will be released in about a week’s time.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).