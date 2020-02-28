Macedo and Pickens Win 2020 Australian Speedcar Title Preliminary Features

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (February 28, 2020) — Carson Macedo and Michael Pickens opened the 2020 edition of the Australian Speedcar Title by winning the twin preliminary feature events Friday at Premier Speedway. Macedo started on the front row of the odd main event and led all 20-laps on his way to victory in the Sean Dyson owned entry. Pickens matched Macedo by leading ever lap of the even main event.

The Australian Speedcar Title concludes on Saturday at Premier Speedway.

2020 Australian Speedcar Title

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, VIC

Friday February 28, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. V15-Andy Pearce

2. V10-Travis Mills

3. V71-Domain Ramsay

4. V72-Glen Shaw

5. Q41-Glenn Wright

6. V75c-Shannon McQueen

7. W26-Keenan Fleming

8. N34-Jeffrey Burns

9. N40-Dave Lambert

10. V55-Toby Smith

11. A1-Dayne Kingshott

Heat Race #2:

1. S6-Kaleb Currie

2. N99-Carson Macedo

3. V97-Kaidon Brown

4. V17-Mitch Whiting

5. N14-Nathan Smee

6. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

7. N57-Harley Smee

8. V39-Nick Parker

9. T12-Mitchell Freeman

10. V27-Dillon Ghent

11. V10m-Caleb Mills

Heat Race #3:

1. V12-Justin McMinn

2. S83-Brett Ireland

3. N78-Troy Jenkins

4. W4-Alex Bright

5. V26-Taylor Gore

6. N24-Clint Leibhardt

7. V9-Mathew Balcombe

8. V22-Joseph Lostitch

9. V75ok-Michelle Decker

10. S57-Robert Heard

DNS. N51-Michael Stewart

Heat Race #4:

1. NZ1-Michael Pickens

2. T91-Brock Webster

3. W7-Tom Payet

4. N42-Warren Ferguson

5. V21-Adam Wallis

6. N11-Jay Waugh

7. W23-Glen Mears

8. V8-Jack Day

9. S71-Troy Ware

10. S88-Todd Wigzell

Heat Race #5:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. V71-Domain Ramsay

4. N40-Dave Lambert

5. N51-Michael Stewart

6. V27-Dillon Ghent

7. V10m-Caleb Mills

8. N24-Clint Leibhardt

9. V12-Justin McMinn

10. N42-Warren Ferguson

Heat Race #6:

1. V97-Kaidon Brown

2. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

3. N78-Troy Jenkins

4. W7-Tom Payet

5. S57-Robert Heard

6. W4-Alex Bright

7. V39-Nick Parker

8. V21-Adam Wallis

9. V72-Glen Shaw

10. W26-Keenan Fleming

11. V8-Jack Day

Heat Race #7:

1. S83-Brett Ireland

2. V17-Mitch Whiting

3. N11-Jay Waugh

4. W23-Glen Mears

5. V22-Joseph Lostitch

6. T12-Mitchell Freeman

7. N34-Jeffrey Burns

DNS. V75ok-Michelle Decker

DNS. S88-Todd Wigzell

Heat Race #8:

1. NZ1-Michael Pickens

2. S71-Troy Ware

3. T91-Brock Webster

4. S6-Kaleb Currie

5. V10-Travis Mills

6. N57-Harley Smee

7. V15-Andy Pearce

8. V26-Taylor Gore

9. V55-Toby Smith

10. V9-Mathew Balcombe

11. V75c-Shannon McQueen

Heat Race #9:

1. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

2. NZ1-Michael Pickens

3. V10-Travis Mills

4. S6-Kaleb Currie

5. V21-Adam Wallis

6. N14-Nathan Smee

7. V97-Kaidon Brown

8. V10m-Caleb Mills

9. W26-Keenan Fleming

10. V8-Jack Day

11. V72-Glen Shaw

Heat Race #10:

1. W4-Alex Bright

2. V22-Joseph Lostitch

3. N78-Troy Jenkins

4. N57-Harley Smee

5. V17-Mitch Whiting

6. T91-Brock Webster

7. V71-Domain Ramsay

8. V26-Taylor Gore

9. N24-Clint Leibhardt

DNS. S88-Todd Wigzell

Heat Race #11:

1. S71-Troy Ware

2. V15-Andy Pearce

3. N51-Michael Stewart

4. V27-Dillon Ghent

5. S57-Robert Heard

6. V75c-Shannon McQueen

7. W23-Glen Mears

8. T12-Mitchell Freeman

9. W7-Tom Payet

Heat Race #12:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. V39-Nick Parker

3. V12-Justin McMinn

4. N11-Jay Waugh

5. S83-Brett Ireland

6. N40-Dave Lambert

7. N42-Warren Ferguson

8. V55-Toby Smith

9. N34-Jeffrey Burns

10. V75ok-Michelle Decker

Odd Feature:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. V97-Kaidon Brown

3. S71-Troy Ware

4. V71-Domain Ramsay

5. N51-Michael Stewart

6. V21-Adam Wallis

7. V22-Joseph Lostitch

8. V12-Justin McMinn

9. V15-Andy Pearce

10. S83-Brett Ireland

11. V39-Nick Parker

12. V27-Dillon Ghent

13. N24-Clint Leibhardt

14. W23-Glen Mears

15. V10m-Caleb Mills

16. N34-Jeffrey Burns

17. V10-Travis Mills

18. V55-Toby Smith

19. V75ok-Michelle Decker

Event Feature:

1. NZ1-Michael Pickens

2. W4-Alex Bright

3. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

4. S6-Kaleb Currie

5. N14-Nathan Smee

6. W7-Tom Payet

7. V17-Mitch Whiting

8. N78-Troy Jenkins

9. N57-Harley Smee

10. N40-Dave Lambert

11. V26-Taylor Gore

12. N11-Jay Waugh

13. T91-Brock Webster

14. W26-Keenan Fleming

15. V9-Mathew Balcombe

16. N42-Warren Ferguson

17. S57-Robert Heard

18. V8-Jack Day

19. V75c-Shannon McQueen