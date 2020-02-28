Macedo and Pickens Win 2020 Australian Speedcar Title Preliminary Features

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (February 28, 2020) — Carson Macedo and Michael Pickens opened the 2020 edition of the Australian Speedcar Title by winning the twin preliminary feature events Friday at Premier Speedway. Macedo started on the front row of the odd main event and led all 20-laps on his way to victory in the Sean Dyson owned entry. Pickens matched Macedo by leading ever lap of the even main event.
The Australian Speedcar Title concludes on Saturday at Premier Speedway.
2020 Australian Speedcar Title
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
Friday February 28, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. V15-Andy Pearce
2. V10-Travis Mills
3. V71-Domain Ramsay
4. V72-Glen Shaw
5. Q41-Glenn Wright
6. V75c-Shannon McQueen
7. W26-Keenan Fleming
8. N34-Jeffrey Burns
9. N40-Dave Lambert
10. V55-Toby Smith
11. A1-Dayne Kingshott
Heat Race #2:
1. S6-Kaleb Currie
2. N99-Carson Macedo
3. V97-Kaidon Brown
4. V17-Mitch Whiting
5. N14-Nathan Smee
6. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
7. N57-Harley Smee
8. V39-Nick Parker
9. T12-Mitchell Freeman
10. V27-Dillon Ghent
11. V10m-Caleb Mills
Heat Race #3:
1. V12-Justin McMinn
2. S83-Brett Ireland
3. N78-Troy Jenkins
4. W4-Alex Bright
5. V26-Taylor Gore
6. N24-Clint Leibhardt
7. V9-Mathew Balcombe
8. V22-Joseph Lostitch
9. V75ok-Michelle Decker
10. S57-Robert Heard
DNS. N51-Michael Stewart
Heat Race #4:
1. NZ1-Michael Pickens
2. T91-Brock Webster
3. W7-Tom Payet
4. N42-Warren Ferguson
5. V21-Adam Wallis
6. N11-Jay Waugh
7. W23-Glen Mears
8. V8-Jack Day
9. S71-Troy Ware
10. S88-Todd Wigzell
Heat Race #5:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. V71-Domain Ramsay
4. N40-Dave Lambert
5. N51-Michael Stewart
6. V27-Dillon Ghent
7. V10m-Caleb Mills
8. N24-Clint Leibhardt
9. V12-Justin McMinn
10. N42-Warren Ferguson
Heat Race #6:
1. V97-Kaidon Brown
2. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
3. N78-Troy Jenkins
4. W7-Tom Payet
5. S57-Robert Heard
6. W4-Alex Bright
7. V39-Nick Parker
8. V21-Adam Wallis
9. V72-Glen Shaw
10. W26-Keenan Fleming
11. V8-Jack Day
Heat Race #7:
1. S83-Brett Ireland
2. V17-Mitch Whiting
3. N11-Jay Waugh
4. W23-Glen Mears
5. V22-Joseph Lostitch
6. T12-Mitchell Freeman
7. N34-Jeffrey Burns
DNS. V75ok-Michelle Decker
DNS. S88-Todd Wigzell
Heat Race #8:
1. NZ1-Michael Pickens
2. S71-Troy Ware
3. T91-Brock Webster
4. S6-Kaleb Currie
5. V10-Travis Mills
6. N57-Harley Smee
7. V15-Andy Pearce
8. V26-Taylor Gore
9. V55-Toby Smith
10. V9-Mathew Balcombe
11. V75c-Shannon McQueen
Heat Race #9:
1. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
2. NZ1-Michael Pickens
3. V10-Travis Mills
4. S6-Kaleb Currie
5. V21-Adam Wallis
6. N14-Nathan Smee
7. V97-Kaidon Brown
8. V10m-Caleb Mills
9. W26-Keenan Fleming
10. V8-Jack Day
11. V72-Glen Shaw
Heat Race #10:
1. W4-Alex Bright
2. V22-Joseph Lostitch
3. N78-Troy Jenkins
4. N57-Harley Smee
5. V17-Mitch Whiting
6. T91-Brock Webster
7. V71-Domain Ramsay
8. V26-Taylor Gore
9. N24-Clint Leibhardt
DNS. S88-Todd Wigzell
Heat Race #11:
1. S71-Troy Ware
2. V15-Andy Pearce
3. N51-Michael Stewart
4. V27-Dillon Ghent
5. S57-Robert Heard
6. V75c-Shannon McQueen
7. W23-Glen Mears
8. T12-Mitchell Freeman
9. W7-Tom Payet
Heat Race #12:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. V39-Nick Parker
3. V12-Justin McMinn
4. N11-Jay Waugh
5. S83-Brett Ireland
6. N40-Dave Lambert
7. N42-Warren Ferguson
8. V55-Toby Smith
9. N34-Jeffrey Burns
10. V75ok-Michelle Decker
Odd Feature:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. V97-Kaidon Brown
3. S71-Troy Ware
4. V71-Domain Ramsay
5. N51-Michael Stewart
6. V21-Adam Wallis
7. V22-Joseph Lostitch
8. V12-Justin McMinn
9. V15-Andy Pearce
10. S83-Brett Ireland
11. V39-Nick Parker
12. V27-Dillon Ghent
13. N24-Clint Leibhardt
14. W23-Glen Mears
15. V10m-Caleb Mills
16. N34-Jeffrey Burns
17. V10-Travis Mills
18. V55-Toby Smith
19. V75ok-Michelle Decker
Event Feature:
1. NZ1-Michael Pickens
2. W4-Alex Bright
3. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
4. S6-Kaleb Currie
5. N14-Nathan Smee
6. W7-Tom Payet
7. V17-Mitch Whiting
8. N78-Troy Jenkins
9. N57-Harley Smee
10. N40-Dave Lambert
11. V26-Taylor Gore
12. N11-Jay Waugh
13. T91-Brock Webster
14. W26-Keenan Fleming
15. V9-Mathew Balcombe
16. N42-Warren Ferguson
17. S57-Robert Heard
18. V8-Jack Day
19. V75c-Shannon McQueen