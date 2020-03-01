Cisney Wins at Lincoln

Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Sunday March 1, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 5c – Dylan Cisney
2. 87 – Alan Krimes
3. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
4. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
5. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
6. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
7. 39 – Cale Thomas
8. 1a – Jacob Allen
9. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
10. 35 – Zach Hampton
11. 1s – Logan Schuchart
Heat Race #2:
1. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre
2. 0 – Rick Lafferty
3. 48 – Danny Dietrich
4. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
5. 75c – Chase Dietz
6. 5e – Tim Wagaman
7. 72 – Ryan Smith
8. 39m – Anthony Macri
9. 44 – Dylan Norris
10. 67 – Justin Whittall
Heat Race #3:
1. 21 – Brian Montieth
2. 73b – Brett Michalski
3. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
4. 99m – Kyle Moody
5. 8d – Billy Dietrich
6. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
7. 91f – Tony Fiore
8. 7h – Trey Hivner
9. 1x – Chad Trout
10. 21t – Scott Fisher
B-Main:
1. 39 – Cale Thomas
2. 72 – Ryan Smith
3. 39m – Anthony Macri
4. 91f – Tony Fiore
5. 1a – Jacob Allen
6. 1x – Chad Trout
7. 44 – Dylan Norris
8. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
9. 21t – Scott Fisher
10. 67 – Justin Whittall
11. 35 – Zach Hampton
12. 7h – Trey Hivner
13. 1s – Logan Schuchart
Feature:
1. 5c – Dylan Cisney
2. 48 – Danny Dietrich
3. 21 – Brian Montieth
4. 3z – Brock Zearfoss
5. 07 – Gerard Mcintyre
6. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
7. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
8. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
9. 87 – Alan Krimes
10. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
11. 99m – Kyle Moody
12. 72 – Ryan Smith
13. 39m – Anthony Macri
14. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
15. 75c – Chase Dietz
16. 8d – Billy Dietrich
17. 0 – Rick Lafferty
18. 73b – Brett Michalski
19. 91f – Tony Fiore
20. 5e – Tim Wagaman
21. 39 – Cale Thomas
22. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
23. 1a – Jacob Allen
24. 1x – Chad Trout
25. 44 – Dylan Norris
26. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
27. 21t – Scott Fisher
28. 67 – Justin Whittall
29. 35 – Zach Hampton
30. 7h – Trey Hivner
31. 1s – Logan Schuchart